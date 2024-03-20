The new Peugeot 5008 makes its debut. The Lion's largest SUV makes the most of the capabilities of Stellantis' STLA Medium platform, confirming its seven seats and becoming electric for the first time.

It will arrive in dealerships from autumn 2024 and will not just be electric. A light hybrid version and a plug-in hybrid version, both petrol-powered, will also be available at launch.

Peugeot 5008 (2024): the exterior

The first thing to note about the Peugeot 5008 2024 is certainly its dimensions. The length increases by 25 cm to 4.79 metres, while the height rises to 1.69 m (+5 cm) and the wheelbase increases by 16 cm (2.90 m). Width remains unchanged at 1.89 m.

As with the previous generation, the 5008 has largely retained the lines of its "sister" 3008. In particular, the new Peugeot confirms the large radiator grille with three-dimensional elements and the "claw" under the Pixel LED headlights, which adapt the light beam according to traffic conditions so as not to dazzle other cars.

Nouveau Peugeot 5008 (2024)

The sides remain massive, with the option of fitting 19- or 20-inch wheels, while the rear is new. While the 3008 has a sloping rear end, the 5008 has a more classic, squared-off style to be more functional in terms of load capacity and interior space.

Attention to detail is also present. Instead of chrome, there are inserts in Meteor Grey and Orbital Black. Six colours are available at launch: Obsession Blue, Ingaro Blue, Okenite White, Pearl Black, Artense Grey and Titanium Grey, while a contrasting black roof is standard on the GT version.

Peugeot 5008 (2024), dimensions

Model Length Width Height Wheelbase Peugeot 5008 4.79 metres 1.89 metres 1.69 metres 2.90 metres

Peugeot 5008 (2024): the interior

The spectacular panoramic i-Cockpit is confirmed on board, with a curved 21-inch screen integrating the instrument cluster and infotainment. Apple Carplay and Android Auto are wireless, there's an integrated voice assistant with artificial intelligence ChatGPT and there's the VisioPark 360° camera system.

Ambient lighting above the dashboard enhances the feeling of space in the cabin, while the sporty-looking compact steering wheel (heated as standard) features paddles for regenerative braking.

Nouvelle Peugeot 5008, the panoramic i-Cockpit Nouvelle Peugeot 5008, the two rear rows

More than 40 driving assistance systems equip the Peugeot, including adaptive cruise control with Stop&Go function and semi-automatic lane changing.

In practical terms, the 5008 seats up to seven people in three rows and is also very comfortable for luggage. If there are seven of you, you can enjoy a load capacity of 259 litres, while with the third-row seats folded down, this increases to 748 litres. Finally, with all the seats folded down, you get 1,815 litres and the ability to load objects up to two metres long.

Peugeot 5008 (2024): engines, battery and range

At launch, the 5008 is available in an E-5008 electric version, a 136 PS petrol mild hybrid with a 6-speed automatic gearbox and a 195 PS petrol plug-in hybrid with a 7-speed automatic gearbox.

Nouvelle Peugeot 5008 (2024)

In the case of the electric version, the battery has a capacity of 98 kWh and provides a maximum range of 410 miles, with the possibility of recharging up to 160 kW in direct current, reaching a range of around 62 miles in 10 minutes, as well as going from 20% to 80% in 30 minutes. The 210 PS and 230 PS front-wheel-drive versions with 345 Nm of torque and the 320 PS and 525 Nm all-wheel-drive version can be combined with this battery.