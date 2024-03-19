If there is one company in the world for which our "Bizarre" section is ideal, it is Dartz. Their monstrous off-road vehicle Prombron has been well known since the Hollywood comedy "The Dictator". Now they are following suit, based on the Lamborghini Urus.

The press release sent out in this context is a real gem of pointed formulations with, well, a slight tendency to exaggerate. At this point, we simply have to quote large sections in full:

"A triumph of automotive majesty. In a world where the pursuit of automotive excellence knows no bounds, behold the pinnacle of opulence, performance and innovation: the DARTZ Prombron' Iron Diamond CLV.

Gallery: DARTZ Prombron Iron Diamond CLV

For those who crave the adrenaline-fuelled performance of a sports car, the ruggedness of a military tank and the elegance of a Lamborghini Urus, the DARTZ Prombron Iron Diamond CLV is the fulfilment of your wildest dreams. Born from the vision of combining the raw power of the Lamborghini LM002 with the elegant sophistication modern technology, this masterpiece transcends the ordinary and redefines the extraordinary.

Imagine yourself behind the wheel, carving the tarmac with the iconic silhouette of the DARTZ Prombron' Iron Diamond, now elevated to new heights on the renowned platform of the Lamborghini Urus. Every curve, every line, carefully crafted to captivate the senses and evoke an unrivalled sense of awe.

Step inside and you are greeted by a world of unrivalled opulence and exclusivity. From sumptuous materials to exquisite craftsmanship, every detail has been carefully crafted to tantalise your senses and elevate your driving experience to new heights of opulence.

But the DARTZ Prombron' Iron Diamond CLV is more than just a vehicle - it is an expression of individuality, a testament to the relentless pursuit of perfection. For those who dare to defy convention, who won't settle for anything less than exceptional, this masterpiece is a beacon of possibility.

With a starting price of just €2,500,000, the DARTZ Prombron' Iron Diamond CLV offers a level of prestige that is attainable for those who only want the best. Whether you seek the thrill of the open road or the adulation of spectators, this is your invitation to savour the extraordinary.

Join us in celebrating 155 [therefore CLV] years of DARTZ craftsmanship and

innovation, pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the world of automotive

excellence. Welcome to the future of luxury driving."

There's nothing more to add. Or is there?