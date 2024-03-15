With more than 152,000 units sold, the Peugeot 2008 was one of the best-selling cars in Europe in 2023. This success was due to a combination of elements such as design, good size (4.3 metres long) and sufficient space for passengers and their luggage.

This recipe remained unchanged with the restyling presented around a year ago, which updated a few details without changing the substance. Especially when it comes to the interior, which we analyse in detail below.

Peugeot 2008, the dashboard

Introduced in 2012 on the 208, Peugeot's iCockpit has evolved from model to model, always retaining the same layout: instrumentation at the top, steering wheel with a reduced diameter and moved downwards. The interior of the 2008 is no exception, with the two side-by-side screens dominating the dashboard.

The digital instrumentation on top-of-the-range versions has a 10-inch diagonal and a three-dimensional display, rendered by information projected onto a glass panel placed in front of the monitor. On entry-level versions, on the other hand, the instrumentation is analogue with a 3.5-inch trip computer. The raised position means that all of the information - including the navigator's maps - is within easy reach without having to take your eyes off the road. This is why the head-up display is not available as an option either.

The 10-inch central screen is still standard and with the restyling it has benefited from significant software updates, more comprehensive in terms of menus - some of which require several buttons to access - and information. The screens can be customised at will, and the tactile response is always fluid. From here (and only from here) you also control the climate control, which requires you to leave the screen you're using. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are also wireless.

Underneath are physical buttons (called Toggle Switches) and touch buttons, the former for primary functions such as the four arrows, window defrosting or locking/unlocking the doors, the latter for on-the-fly recall of certain main infotainment screens.

The centre tunnel features a non-ventilated induction plate for wireless smartphone charging, a handy phone holder integrated into the charging bay cover, two USB Type C sockets and several storage compartments.

Connectivity

With the restyling, the Peugeot 2008 has received OTA updates but with a time limit. If they are not downloaded within the allotted time, you have to go to the workshop. The connection also enables a voice assistant - activated by the 'Ok Peugeot' command - to manage the air conditioning and other aspects of the car.

Peugeot 2008 2023 Digital instrumentation 10" (extract from the Allure website) Head-up display No Central monitor 10" Mirroring Android Auto (Wireless)

Apple CarPlay (Wireless) OTA Yes Voice Assistant Yes

Peugeot 2008, quality and materials

The upper and central parts of the Peugeot 2008's cabin are covered in soft materials whose texture is sometimes reminiscent of carbon fibre. The lower sections, on the other hand, are covered in hard plastics that still feel good to the touch but are not particularly 'crisp'. The overall quality is good, although some adjustments could be improved.

Peugeot 2008, space

Let's start with the boot of the Peugeot 2008 which, at 434 litres, is one of the best in its category and doesn't lose a single litre in the electric version. The load floor is adjustable in two heights and, in the upper position, once the backrests have been reclined (according to a 60:40 diagram), the result is a perfectly flat floor.

Rear passengers, even tall ones, have no problem with space in terms of length and height, even if the flared roof makes them brush up against it. The problems lie in the width: three people, even if they are not particularly corpulent, are not very comfortable. On the other hand, those sitting in the middle benefit from a flat seat and backrest and are not hampered by a particularly bulky central tunnel. There are also two USB sockets, but no air vents.