The market is full of urban SUVs because practically every brand has one in its range. For example, the Peugeot 2008, which has recently undergone a restyling to keep pace with new models such as the Hyundai Kona and its second generation. Let's compare the two models in a technical data comparison.

Exterior

In terms of dimensions, the Peugeot 2008 and Hyundai Kona are almost identical: 4.3 metres long for the former and 4.35 metres for the latter, placing them somewhere in between the urban SUVs and the compact SUVs designed for family trips.

On the other hand, the designs are quite different, although both aim to stand out with striking aesthetics. The 2008 features daytime running lights in the shape of a paw print and has a side view reminiscent of a coupé-style SUV, although the roof does not drop down so as not to lose roominess.

The Kona, meanwhile, could preview the styling of future Hyundais, with a minimalist front end pierced at the top by an LED strip. In addition, the roof runs straight ahead while the sharp beltline and small rear window 'play' with the impression of a sporty SUV.

Model Length Width Height Wheelbase Peugeot 2008 4.30 metres 1.77 metres 1.55 metres 2.60 metres Hyundai Kona 4.35 metres 1.82 metres 1.58 metres 2.66 metres

Interior

Like the exterior, the interior of the 2008 also follows the style of its bigger 'brothers', which is why it retains Peugeot's iCockpit 3D cockpit, with a small steering wheel flattened at the top and bottom and the instrumentation in a raised position.

Physical buttons are kept to a minimum and the three-dimensional information is modern, although we don't see any practical benefits. The infotainment system, meanwhile, is feature-rich. Interior space is only adequate and the boot ranges from 434 to 1,467 litres.

It is true that the Hyundai Kona does not forgo digitalisation, but it retains a number of physical buttons that improve ergonomics. Specifically, there are screens for the digital instrumentation and infotainment system, while below the central monitor are buttons for the climate control and other functions.

The extra centimetres compared to the French rival are mainly concentrated in the comfortable rear seats and also in the boot, which offers a minimum of 466 litres and a maximum of 1,300 litres.

Model Digital instrumentation Central monitor Boot capacity Peugeot 2008 10" 10" 434/1,467 litres Hyundai KONA 12,3" 12,3" 466/1,300 litres

Engines

The main common denominator between the Peugeot 2008 and the Hyundai Kona is the engines available. Both have classic combustion powertrains (also electrified) alongside 100% electric powertrains.

In fact, the 2008 will not have a petrol with light hybridisation (Eco label) until 2024, while already has petrol and diesel units available, as well as two electric options, with a maximum range of 406 km (252 miles).

The Kona, on the other hand, already has its full mechanical range: petrol engines (with and without light hybridisation), hybrid and electric versions, available with two different power ratings and batteries, for a maximum range of 490 km (304 miles).

Model Petrol Diesel Light hybrid Hybrid Electric Peugeot 2008 1.2 100 PS

1.2 130 PS 1.5 130 PS 1.2 136 PS (from 2024) - 100 kW (136 PS) - 54 kWh

115 kW (156 PS) - 54 kWh Hyundai Kona 1.0 120 PS - 1.0 120 PS 1.6 140 PS 115 kW (156 PS) - 48.4 kWh

160 kW (218 PS) - 65..4 kWh

Prices and equipment

Prices for the Peugeot 2008 start at €24,390 with the PureTech 100 engine and Active trim. Standard equipment includes LED headlights, 10-inch central touchscreen, rear parking sensors, automatic climate control, cruise control, automatic emergency braking, driver fatigue alert and, for electric, Mode 3 charging cable.

The Hyundai Kona, meanwhile, starts at €28,490 with the 120 PS 1.0-litre T-GDi engine and Maxx trim. Standard equipment includes LED headlights, automatic climate control, 12.3-inch dual monitors, cruise control, driver fatigue alert and 17-inch alloy wheels.