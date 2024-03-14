First introduced at the Geneva Motor Show in 1960, Lancia's historic HF ('High-Fidelity') symbol is being revamped to prepare for the future.

CEO Luca Napolitano unveiled the new graphic identity of the electric models of the coming years, which will try to pick up the heavy legacy (made up of numerous rally successes) of historic cars such as the Fulvia Coupé and the legendary Delta Integrale.

The logo

The Lancia Style Centre has given a modern touch to the HF logo, maintaining the essence of the original colours - white, red and black - without adding other graphic elements.

"This reinterpretation," say the people at Lancia, "has aimed at purity of form, respecting the geometries of the marque. The colours recall the logo of the Fulvia Coupé of '66, while the slant of the letters recalls the logo of the Lancia Delta of the 1990s, 'evoking speed and radicality'.

According to the brand, the new version of the HF logo is positioned as 'Progressive Classic', with a balance between past and future.

The Ypsilon HF and a return to rallying

As announced some time ago, the first Lancia to bear the new logo will be the Ypsilon HF. Scheduled for 2025, it will be purely electric with a 240 PS engine (we don't know yet whether front or rear) that will allow a 0-62 mph acceleration of 5.8 seconds.

Lancia Ypsilon HF (2025), il render di Motor1.com

But the HF brand could be just one of Lancia's big comebacks. Just take a look at Napolitano's statements accompanying the press release dedicated to the new logo: