According to reports from China, BYD is about to update its platforms, both for plug-in models and electric cars. The first group is the DM (Dual Mode) system, divided into two sub-categories: DM-p, more performance-oriented, and DM-i, with a focus on fuel economy.

It is precisely the latter that should be the subject of the most interesting update, with a record-breaking combined range (petrol + electric): around 2,000 km (1,243 miles).

Increasingly efficient

According to rumours, the fifth generation of the DM system, first presented in 2008 and evolved over the years, would allow consumption of 2.9 litres of petrol per 100 km (97.4 mpg-UK), probably calculated according to the Chinese homologation cycle, which is much more permissive than the European WLTP.

Calculating the range of the batteries currently unknown, this would result in a total distance of 2,000 km with a full tank of fuel and 100 per cent battery charge. Looking at current production, the BYD Seal U DM-i promises between 100 and 150 km (62 and 93 miles) range in electric mode, depending on the battery pack chosen. Just for comparison with the Chinese competition, the WuLing XingGuang of SAIC (a plug-in saloon) has a total range of 1,100 km (684 miles), while the Geely Galaxy L6 (another 'plug-in' saloon) claims a maximum range of 1,370 km (851 miles).

BYD Seal U DM-i

Cheaper electrics

As mentioned, the platform for the electrics, called the e-Platform, should also be upgraded from the current 3.0 generation to the 4.0 generation as early as 2024. This would save further weight by reducing wiring and integrating various components, thus freeing up space and cutting prices further.