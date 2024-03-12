The GTstreet R Touring is the transformation of the Porsche 911 Turbo S into a customised sports car for true performance enthusiasts, limited to 25 units. The latest derivative of the traditional Techart GTstreet customisation programme is all about elegant luxury and uncompromising driving dynamics.

The carbon fibre components not only ensure outstanding aerodynamics, but also define the exterior design of the Techart GTstreet R Touring. The body kit consists of over 40 different components. It includes an individually configurable front and rear apron with visible carbon fibre elements, a carbon fibre aero bonnet, wings with integrated air outlets, wheel arch extensions, sporty side skirts, side air intakes and more. All visible carbon fibre surrounds are available in either a high-gloss or satin finish.

Gallery: Techart GTstreet R Touring (2024) based on Porsche 911 Turbo S

17 Photos

An outstanding design feature of the GTstreet R Touring is the new fixed lightweight rear spoiler. Made entirely of carbon fibre, the spoiler generates a particularly high downforce and at the same time ensures balanced aerodynamics at high speeds. In addition to other components, the multi-part spoiler includes a paintable carbon fibre base body, a spoiler lip that can be painted or finished in visible carbon fibre, integrated cooling air ducts and internal lightweight aluminium structures.

The GTstreet R Touring comes with the TECHART TA092/T1.1 performance upgrade, which gives the engine of the 911 Turbo S an additional 60 PS. This gives the engine a total output of 710 PS. Maximum torque is increased by 100 Newton metres to a powerful maximum of 900 Newton metres.

As an option, GTstreet R Touring customers can get the currently most powerful TECHART Powerkit TA092/T2.1 with 150 PS additional power and 150 Newton metres more torque. It includes optimised turbochargers, a new engine control unit and an adapted transmission management system. The result: 800 PS and 950 Newton metres of maximum torque. - In other words: 0-62 mph in just 2.5 seconds and a new top speed of 217 mph.

According to Techart, the sports exhaust system of the GTstreet R Touring is "a hand-welded work of art for true performance enthusiasts". The exhaust flap control enables a broad acoustic spectrum for everyday driving as well as for circuit use.

The GTstreet R Touring enables particularly agile handling with a 30 mm wider track at the front axle compared to the standard model. Added to this are the forged 20/21-inch Formula VI wheels with central locking, optionally with carbon fibre Aerodiscs.

The sports springs with a lowering of 25 mm also contribute to an even sportier driving experience. Alternatively, a coilover suspension enables adjustable lowering in the range of 5 mm to 30 mm. The Noselift front axle lift system on the GTstreet R Touring therefore provides additional ground clearance at the touch of a button.

The interior of the GTstreet R Touring offers a luxurious and sporty atmosphere. Choice of materials: exceptionally natural leather, Alcantara and trim parts made of visible carbon fibre and aluminium. A customised sports steering wheel is also part of the GTstreet R Touring's individual interior.

The optional Exclusive interior offers even more freedom and individuality. Extensive additional leather work, heritage fabrics, ornate decorative stitching, contrasting leather piping, as well as valuable decorative parts, embossing and colour accents take every personal customer wish into account.

The new Techart GTstreet R touring customisation programme is available from €98,250 (approx. £83,700) plus tax, paint and assembly and is limited to 25 vehicles worldwide. Delivery of the first vehicles will begin in May 2024.