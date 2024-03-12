The new Cupra Terramar 2024 will be one of the Spanish brand's most important launches. Following on from the success of its little brother, the Cupra Formentor, this new car is slightly larger (4.50 metres long) and boasts a high level of technological content.

But this year, of course, there will be more protagonists in the Cupra range. Let's not forget the electric Cupra Tavascan, or the restyling of the Cupra Leon, Cupra Born (which has just released a sportier version) and Cupra Formentor.

But in this case, we're concentrating on the new Cupra Terramar. As you can see from the leaked images, this SUV has an imposing front end, with aggressive creases on the bonnet, a large grille and the headlamp units, which should feature Matrix LED technology and the brand's new light signature.

Cupra Terramar 2024: photos of the sporty SUV

In profile, this model has a muscular look, with domed wheel arches and multi-spoke alloy wheels. The exterior mirrors, roof rails and shark-fin aerial are not to be outdone.

The rear features a spoiler, connected lights and a lower diffuser. These shots show equipment details such as ADAS front radar, parking sensors and 360-degree vision cameras.

In the cabin, the design is very uncluttered and the touchscreen occupies a central place. Of course, the Digital Cockpit instrumentation, head-up display, various storage compartments and USB sockets on the centre console are also available.

CUPRA Terramar, rendered by Motor1.com

The mechanical range has not yet been officially unveiled, but PHEV versions with an electric range of around 60 miles are expected. Petrol cars with mild hybridisation and the Eco label are also expected to appear.

The new Cupra Terramar 2024 will share its platform, engines and components with the future Audi Q3. We can therefore expect a certain mechanical similarity with the Volkswagen Tiguan, which also includes all-wheel drive versions.

Of course, the Spanish model should have a few sporting surprises in store. In fact, here at Motor1.com UK, we have presented details of its superior siblings: the 390 PS Cupra Formentor VZ5 and the 245 PS Cupra Leon VZ CUP.

On the basis of this information, the new Cupra Terramar 2024 should position itself as an excellent option in the compact SUV segment. It will be up against the likes of the Ford Kuga, the Hyundai Tucson, the 2024/2025 Kia Sportage (watch out for its drop in power), the Peugeot 3008 (and its new 195 PS PHEV) and the Renault Austral.

