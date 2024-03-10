The Volkswagen Golf IV, which appeared in 1997, is considered by many VW fans to be the most beautiful Golf of all time. The hottest car between 2002 and 2004 was the Golf R32 with a 241 PS VR6 under the bonnet. In the meantime, the 7,000 examples were built for Europe.

However, if you own a used "normal" fourth-generation Golf, you can at least upgrade to an R32 look, as this car shows. The latest project was carried out by German tuner JMS Fahrzeugteile, who fitted a blue example with a body kit inspired by the R32 version.

Gallery: Volkswagen Golf IV JMS Fahrzeugteile

3 Photos

The first modification that JMS has made to the Golf IV concerns the body kit. As was to be expected, the company opted for bumpers and skirts inspired by the first Golf R32, which is now highly sought after by car enthusiasts.

The front end in particular features a new aerodynamic lower splitter, combined with a completely new bonnet and larger air intakes. Also new are the side skirts and the rear bumper, into which two round 90 mm stainless steel exhaust pipes from Racelook by Friedrich Motorsport are integrated.

Volkswagen Golf IV JMS vehicle parts

If you take a closer look at this special Golf IV, you will notice another important detail: the new alloy wheels. These are Barracuda Karizzma rims in sizes 8.5x19 for the front axle and 9.5x19 inches for the rear axle, painted matt black and covered with tyres in sizes 225/35R19 and 245/30R19.

Finally, JMS opted for a KW Variant 1 for the set-up, which lowers the German compact by 45 mm at the front and 40 mm at the rear. The Neckartenzlingen-based company has not yet announced the prices and availability of the parts.