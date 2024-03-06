In itself, the Tesla Cybertruck is one of the craziest vehicles on the planet. Partly for its unconventional styling and partly for its unusual features, Elon Musk's electric pick-up is already an icon. But some have taken it even further.

The vehicle's owner is Supercar Ron, a collector from Utah who owns such beauties as a Bugatti Veyron, a Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato and a Porsche 911 Dakar. But it's the Cybertruck (or rather 'Cybertrax', as it's been renamed) that stands out.

The birth

Supercar Ron was one of the first lucky owners of the vehicle and asked the Sparks Motors workshop to make some crazy modifications. The company designed dedicated snow tracks and an incredible series of additions.

The task was not an easy one. The specialists had to rework the suspension to adapt it to the Helltrax tracks.

In fact, the Cybertrax was damaged during the first and second tests. During the first test, the front suspension arm was torn "like a piece of paper", while during the second test, a bolt in the rack of the rear steering system broke.

For these reasons, Sparks Motors had to deactivate the rear-wheel steering and replace the standard shock absorbers with Fox shock absorbers, which are suitable for extreme off-road use. Custom bumpers were also added to the modifications.

Tesla Cybertrax

Tesla's help

The project was fully endorsed by Tesla. As the video of the Cybertrax designers reveals, the American carmaker lent its support at every stage of the build. The brand even specially designed the high-intensity Baja Designs lights and a digital snow camouflage wrap to suit this version of the Cybertruck.

So we wouldn't be surprised if Tesla were to put a range of accessories inspired by this strange creation on sale from tomorrow in its official shop.