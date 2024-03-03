Length: 5,060 mm

Width : 1,900 mm

Height : 1,515 mm

Wheelbase : 2,995 mm

Boot capacity: 570 - 1,700 litres

The BMW 5 Series Touring has recently been updated with a new generation, where the real revolution takes place in the interior and especially in the engine department. For the first time, the large premium estate (just like the saloon) is available in a fully electric version. Apart from a few small details, nothing changes aesthetically between the versions with a combustion engine or electric drive, and the same applies to the passenger compartment and boot.

BMW 5 Series Touring (2024) - the rear

The dimensions

At 5.06 metres (5,060 mm), the length of the BMW 5 Series Touring exceeds the 5-metre mark for the first time. In width, it reaches 1.90 metres (1,900 mm) with a classic height for the segment of 1.52 metres (1,515 mm to be precise). Compared to the previous generation, the wheelbase has grown to a rounded 3.00 metres (2,995 mm).

Spaciousness and luggage compartment.

The interior design of the BMW 5 Series Touring takes up the Curved Display approach. The dashboard is dominated by the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and the 14.9-inch infotainment monitor.

BMW 5 Series Touring (2024) - the cockpit

The roof, which runs parallel to the floor, makes optimum use of the height of the space without penalising taller passengers. The bench seat in the rear cannot be moved, but there is enough space for the legs. It is a pity, however, that the transmission tunnel is particularly bulky. This also applies to the BMW i5 Touring, the electric model based on the same platform.

The boot capacity is average at a minimum of 570 litres. Folding down the rear seat backrests increases this to 1,700 litres, with a 40:20:40 split - a volume that is not altered by the engine.

It's just a shame that the new generation of the BMW 5 Series Touring has lost the separately opening rear window, which made it easy to place objects in the boot without having to open the entire tailgate.

The engine range currently includes two diesel and two electric drives. Plug-in hybrid versions and the more powerful BMW M5 Touring will follow shortly.

Model Power output Fuel consumption Gearbox BMW 520d Touring 197 PS diesel RWD, 8-speed automatic BMW 520d xDrive Touring 197 PS diesel RWD, 8-speed automatic BMW i5 eDrive40 Touring 340 PS electric RWD, fixed transmission BMW i5 M60 xDrive Touring 601 PS electric AWD, fixed transmission

Competitors with similar dimensions.

When talking about the BMW 5 Series Touring's competition, we must first mention the other German premium cars such as the Audi A6 Avant and the Mercedes-Benz E-Class Estate, neither of which yet have an electric counterpart. Then there is the Volvo V90 and - although the estate body is mixed with coupé lines - the Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo and the Taycan Sport Turismo.

Model Length Boot capacity BMW 5 Series Touring 5.06 metres 570 - 1,700 litres Audi A6 Avant 4.94 metres 565 - 1,680 litres Mercedes-Benz E-Class Estate 4.95 metres 615 - 1,830 litres Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo 5.04 metres 515 - 1,390 litres Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo 4.96 metres 446 - 1,212 litres Volvo V90 4.95 metres 551 - 1,517 litres