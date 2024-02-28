The Dacia Sandero, the quintessential no-frills car, continues to reign supreme as the top choice among private buyers in Europe, maintaining its stronghold since 2017. Renowned for its affordability, practicality, and strong commitment to traditional internal combustion engine power, the Romanian hatchback stands as a testament to Dacia's dedication to delivering value-driven vehicles to consumers.

Xavier Martinet, the brand’s sales and marketing boss, attributes the Sandero's popularity to its adherence to pure ICE power, a decision that has kept the vehicle accessible to a wide spectrum of consumers. Unlike its counterparts in the Dacia lineup, such as the Jogger and Duster, which now offer hybrid powertrain options, the Sandero remains devoid of any electrification, a deliberate choice by the company to align with market demand. Will that change anytime soon? It doesn’t seem so.

"When we have to launch [an electric Sandero] in due time, the question is really not: technically, what can we do? It's really about when is it really demanded, asked for by customers? When does it become an issue of not having an EV?," Martinet told Autocar in a recent interview.

But does that strategy also include hybrid power? "We have no HEV, no PHEV, so you're reducing the investment, and who benefits from that? The customer. Making choices is the toughest part of the job, but I think that shows Dacia is one of the few brands in Europe which can actually make some bold choices," Martinet pointed out.

Looking ahead, Dacia anticipates the eventual replacement of the Sandero in 2027/2028 with a new-generation model that is likely to offer electric power as an option. According to preliminary information, the model will retain its B-segment positioning and will be made to look more mature than today’s Sandero – something we previewed through an exclusive rendering.

