The new Renault 5 was one of the most eagerly awaited new models of 2024. At the Geneva Motor Show, it finally made its debut, displaying lines that have barely changed from the concept presented a few years ago, strongly inspired by the original model produced between 1972 and 1984.

The various references to the past give way to a lot of technology in the cabin, as well as gadgets, clever solutions and recycled materials, for a durability that goes beyond the powertrain. Let's take a closer look at the interior of the new Renault 5.

Renault 5 2024, the dashboard

The last few Renault models got us used to an L-shaped dashboard with two screens side by side. The new Renault 5 adopts part of this approach, with the dashboard occupied by the digital instrumentation and infotainment screens arranged horizontally.

In front of the driver is a 10-inch screen (7 inches on base versions) with customisable graphics, capable of displaying a multitude of information and positioned inside an eyelid to avoid annoying light reflections.

The centre is dominated by the 10.1-inch infotainment system, slightly oriented towards the driver and once again based on Android Automotive. Always connected, it is also equipped with a voice assistant - called Reno - represented graphically by an animated pastille (the Renault logo), similar to Clippy on Windows. To activate it, simply say "hey reno".

It also incorporates the functions of ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence bot that is becoming increasingly common in cars. It is responsible for providing natural answers to more than 200 questions that are usually asked by drivers getting behind the wheel of an electric car for the first time. It can manage many of the car's parameters, such as the air conditioning, the position of the side windows, the driving mode and so on. Underneath are physical buttons for controlling the air conditioning.

The square steering wheel houses touch-sensitive buttons for voice control and the various driver assistance systems. The transmission lever is anchored to the steering column, with customisable graphics.

Renault 5 2024, the seats Renault 5 2024, the transmission lever

Connectivity

The Renault 5's Open R Link software is connected and can be updated via the OTA (over the air) protocol, without going to the workshop. It is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, also wirelessly.

Renault 5 2024 Digital instrumentation 7" / 10" Head-up display No Central monitor 10.1" Mirror Android Auto (wireless)

Apple CarPlay (wireless) OTA Yes Voice assistant Yes

Renault 5 2024, quality and materials

The Renault 5 uses recycled materials for its interior upholstery, such as the denim that covers the seats, which have a sporty, wraparound design. To personalise the interior, there are various 3D-printed accessories to better organise the central tunnel, where a wicker basket is anchored on the passenger side to hold the very French baguette.

Renault 5 2024, Accessoires imprimés en 3D Renault 5 2024, le porte baguette

The overall impression is one of great solidity and care taken with the materials, for a warm, modern ambience. There are also reminders of the past, such as the labels in the front seat pockets bearing the profiles of the different generations of Renault 5.

Renault 5 2024, space

Thanks to its electric platform, the 2024 Renault 5 offers good interior space despite its reduced exterior dimensions and a length of just 3.92 metres. The rear bench seat has a regular shape and there is no central tunnel in the floor, which improves comfort.

The boot is larger than average, with a minimum capacity of 326 litres and a dedicated compartment for the charging cable.