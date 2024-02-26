The BYD Tang is the largest model in the range of the large Chinese electric car manufacturer. It is a large, 7-seat, zero-emission SUV that arrived in Europe in 2022.

Two years on, it has been completely revamped with a slight mid-career restyling, introducing a different, more aerodynamic bumper design and more modern interior technology features. It will arrive on the European market during the second quarter of 2024 with prices yet to be defined. Let's find out what it looks like in the meantime.

BYD Tang 2024: exterior

As usual, we start with the exterior. On an aesthetic level, the new BYD Tang has changed in small but useful details that make all the difference when it comes to range. All new are the front and rear bumpers, more aerodynamic than in the past, and the alloy wheels, now available up to 21 inches and able to cut through the air more.

Along with this, the front grille, previously inherited from the plug-in hybrid versions available on the Chinese market and in the East, disappears altogether, and new front headlamps and new taillights with a slightly revised design make their debut.

BYD Tang 2024, the rear

BYD Tang 2024: the dimensions

In terms of dimensions, the new BYD Tang continues to position itself at the edge of the D segment, i.e. the one led today by SUVs up to 5 metres long. Its length is in fact 4.97 metres, a rather high figure designed to obtain an interior with the greatest possible roominess and a class-leading boot, either with the seven seats up (940 litres) or with the second row of seats folded down (1,655 litres).

Dimensions BYD Tang 2024 Length 4.97 m Width 1.95 m Height 1.75 m Wheelbase 2.82 m Luggage capacity 940/1,655 litres Weight N.A.

BYD Tang 2024, the luggage compartment

BYD Tang 2024: interior and technology

The main attraction of the BYD Tang's restyling, however, is the interior, which now features quilted Nappa leather seats in both black and orange, combined with a suede-covered dashboard, illuminated gear selector and new 31-colour ambient lighting.

In the centre of the cabin, then, debuts the new 15.6-inch (previously 12.8-inch) rotating infotainment system inherited directly from other models of the manufacturer and combined with a powerful new audio system developed by Dynaudio with 12 speakers. Finally, the new panoramic sliding glass roof that extends to the boot also makes its entrance into the cabin.

BYD Tang 2024, the interior

BYD Tang 2024: engines, battery, range, charging

Speaking of mechanics, another great new feature of the BYD Tang 2024 is the new BYD Blade battery, which is cobalt-, manganese- and nickel-free and, according to the company itself, ultra-safe. With a capacity of 108.8 kWh, it uses lithium iron phosphate (LFP) technology that offers superior thermal management and stability as well as higher power density.

The new battery powers a powertrain equipped with two 380 kW motors in total, which provide electric four-wheel drive when conditions demand it, with automatic switching to front-wheel drive during standard driving conditions to keep efficiency high and fuel consumption low.

But that's not all, continuing to talk about mechanics, efficient energy management has been achieved by the Chinese engineers thanks, among other things, to the adoption of a new heat pump as standard, which, together with the refinements we have talked about, allows a combined range of 329 miles according to the WLTP cycle, a number that can be made available in a relatively short time thanks to DC recharging up to 170 kW and AC recharging up to 11 kW. Finally, the car is already prepared for V2L technology.

BYD Tang 2024

BYD Tang 2024 Engines and traction 517 PS - AWD (2 motors) 0-62 mph / top speed 4.9 s / 118 mph WLTP energy consumption na Battery / range WLTP 108.8 kWh gross / 329 miles (WLTP) Charging 11 kW AC / 170 kW DC

BYD Tang 2024: prices and equipment

BYD has not yet announced the prices of the restyled Tang (not sold in UK), however we can recall that, prior to this mid-career update, the Chinese 7-seater large SUV had an Italian price starting at around €72,000 (approx. £61,500).

BYD Tang 2024: competitors

The electric Tang segment is one of those less explored by new car makers, at least in Europe. The Chinese market, in fact, offers several alternatives, such as the Volkswagen ID.6, which is not sold here. In the Old Continent, on the other hand, with slightly smaller dimensions, we find cars like the Skoda Enyaq, or, with slightly larger dimensions, cars like the Kia EV9.