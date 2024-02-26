The Renault Scenic is Car of the Year 2024. The announcement came at the opening of the Geneva Motor Show, which has returned after its last edition back in 2019.

The French electric compact SUV therefore wins the title of Car of the Year 2024 with 329 points, a narrow margin compared to the runner-up, the BMW 5 Series, which gets 308 votes.

In third place is the Peugeot 3008 with 197 votes from the European jurors. Below is the complete ranking with the seven finalists.

Model Points
Renault Scenic 329
BMW 5 Series 308
Peugeot 3008 197
Kia EV9 190
Volvo EX30 168
BYD Seal 131
Toyota C-HR 127

As a reminder, the Renault Scenic E-Tech is a 4.47 metre long electric crossover SUV offered with two power levels and two battery packs of different capacities. They range from 170 to 218 PS, with a battery capacity of 60 to 87 kWh, for a homologated range of 267 to 388 miles.

In the UK the cheapest Renault Scenic E-Tech available is £37,495 with the smaller 60-kWh battery pack and 170 PS motor. The larger 87-kWh battery pack is available with 220 PS starting at £40,995.

When in Rome, do as the Romans do

Below you can see how the various countries included in the Car of the Year 2024 jury voted and find out which models the jurors in each country preferred.

Nation

Model with most votes

Austria

 BMW 5 Series

Belgium

 Renault Scenic

Denmark

 BMW 5 Series

Finland

 BMW 5 Series

France

 Renault Scenic

Germany

 BMW 5 Series

Greece

 Volvo EX30

Ireland

 BYD Seal

Italy

 Renault Scenic

Luxembourg

 Renault Scenic

Norway

 Volvo EX30

Netherlands

 Renault Scenic

Poland

 Kia EV9

Portugal

 BMW 5 Series - BYD Seal - 

United Kingdom

Renault Scenic

Czech Republic

BMW 5 Series

Slovenia

 Volvo EX30

Spain

 Renault Scenic

Sweden

 BMW 5 Series

Switzerland

 BMW 5 Series

Turkey

 Renault Scenic
Hungary Renault Scenic

