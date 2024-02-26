The Renault Scenic is Car of the Year 2024. The announcement came at the opening of the Geneva Motor Show, which has returned after its last edition back in 2019.

The French electric compact SUV therefore wins the title of Car of the Year 2024 with 329 points, a narrow margin compared to the runner-up, the BMW 5 Series, which gets 308 votes.

In third place is the Peugeot 3008 with 197 votes from the European jurors. Below is the complete ranking with the seven finalists.

Renault Scenic E-Tech 2024

As a reminder, the Renault Scenic E-Tech is a 4.47 metre long electric crossover SUV offered with two power levels and two battery packs of different capacities. They range from 170 to 218 PS, with a battery capacity of 60 to 87 kWh, for a homologated range of 267 to 388 miles.

In the UK the cheapest Renault Scenic E-Tech available is £37,495 with the smaller 60-kWh battery pack and 170 PS motor. The larger 87-kWh battery pack is available with 220 PS starting at £40,995.

Below you can see how the various countries included in the Car of the Year 2024 jury voted and find out which models the jurors in each country preferred.