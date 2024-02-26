The Renault 5 is a much-awaited model among the models of 2024, with marketing set for early autumn. It is an electric car that opens a new chapter in the history of the French brand, reincorporating an iconic style taken from the original 1970s model and attacking with an anticipated starting price of less than €25,000 (approx. £21,500 at the current exchange rate).

We are therefore talking about a €10,000 advantage in a market category where other comparable electric cars are around €35,000, or even €30,000 in the case of some lower segment models. At the moment we wait to see what the Chinese manufacturers will come up with, particularly in response to recent innovations such as the Citroën e-C3.

The Renault 5 is also positioned between its Renault Twingo and Renault Clio sisters, while waiting for the revival operation to be completed with the arrival of the Renault 4, another iconic model from the French manufacturer.

But let's see what the new Renault 5 looks like.

Renault 5 (2024): exterior

The Renault 5 is the car on which Italian Luca De Meo, CEO of the French group, has set up the strategy he has called Renaulution to revolutionise Renault's market positioning, starting by revisiting a pop icon like the original Renault 5, born in 1972.

Renault 5 E-Tech Electric, front three-quarter view

The designers who presented the new car to the press in Paris speak of a 'retro-futurism' operation. As with its forerunner, the front headlights generate sympathy, the rear lights are vertical, the mudguards are sculpted, there is a reference to the grille on the front bonnet of the historic Renault 5, and there is a choice of bright colours for the bodywork.

The Renault 5 E-Tech Electric (this is the official name in full) has thus reinterpreted the distinctive features of the model it refers to by adapting them to current technology. The front LED headlights, for example, display a welcome sequence reminiscent of a winking pupil as you approach the car.

Renault 5 E-Tech Electric, the headlight detail

Also inside the front headlights is a small flag of France, as well as another symbol of the French, a small cockerel, both on the windscreen and on the sides of the boot lid.

The wheels are 18-inch (with 195/55 R18 tyres), a size still uncommon among B-segment cars to which the Renault 5 belongs. They are positioned at the ends of the body and on the tailgate the Renault brand diamond logo has disappeared, replaced by the full lettering accompanied by the number 5.

The rear lights protrude to improve aerodynamics, in conjunction with the spoiler above the rear window, on which the roof visually rests which can be painted in contrasting colours, with a reference also to the R5 Turbo of the 1980s for a red line that acts as a border.

Renault 5 E-Tech Electric, the rear view

There are five body colours planned for the launch, a little quirk linked to the Renault 5 name, and they are pearl white, étoile black, midnight blue and yellow and pop green (the latter included in the price), taken from the 1970s catalogue.

The Renault 5 is the first model designed on the renamed AmpR Small platform (up to now it was called CMF-B EV), the new construction basis of the Renault group's Ampere industrial division. Designed for B-segment cars, it differs from the CMF platform of other Renaults (with which it shares the front end, for example) in its flat floorpan, long wheelbase, roominess, boot volume, low centre of gravity, multi-link rear suspension and low weight (less than 1,500 kg, see details in the table below).

The AmpR Small platform has also made it possible to make economies of scale and cut costs, for example by reducing electrical components after rethinking the architecture of the batteries, which have three or four large modules containing the cells, instead of 10 or 12 modules in other electric cars of the French brand.

Renault 5 (2024): the dimensions

The Renault 5 is more compact than the average of other comparable cars in the same category, which is the so-called B-segment or supermini segment.

Its length of 3.92 metres, in particular, places the Renault 5 between the Twingo (30 cm shorter) and the Clio (9 cm longer). The placement of the battery under the floor of the new AmpR Small platform places it 6 cm above the Clio and 5 cm below the Twingo.

Dimensions Renault 5 (2024) Length 3.92 m Width 1.77 m Height 1.50 m Wheelbase 2.54 m Luggage capacity 326 litres Weight 1,350 kg (40 kWh battery) - 1,450 kg (52 kWh)

Renault 5 (2024): interior and technology

The AmpR Small platform has also allowed for a rear luggage compartment that starts at 326 litres, so an interesting value considering the dimensions of the body (the wheelbase is 2.54 metres, 4 cm less than that of the Clio). For now, however, no front load compartment is planned.

Renault 5 E-Tech Electric, the interior

The reference to the Renault 5 of the past can also be found in the cabin, as in the case of the central part of the dashboard with vertical stitching (also available with upholstery made from denim jeans, depending on the set-up), or as in the case of the shape of the seats, which echoes that of the R5 Turbo.

Regarding the denim fabric, it is one of the materials chosen for the Renault 5 because it is 100 per cent recycled, similar to the seats and doors, or for the floor, for which the recycling rate is 80 per cent.

The digital instrumentation behind the steering wheel can be 7 inch or 10 inch with 5 possible displays, and then continue visually to the 10-inch central touchscreen that greets passengers with a graphic and sound welcome sequence, created in collaboration with Ircam (Institut de Recherche et Coordination Acoustique / Musique) and the artist Jean-Michel Jarre, a pioneer of electronic music, who also developed the external sound emitted by the electric vehicle when circulating at less than 30 km/h (19 mph), to warn pedestrians (the VSP, Vehicle Sound for Pedestrians).

Renault 5 E-Tech Electric, the digital instrumentation

The OpenR Link software is Google 'built-in', with a Google Maps navigator that plans journeys according to the charging level, the type of charging stations, the outside temperature and whether the battery needs to be heated or cooled. The system is flanked by a virtual assistant called Reno, which is also able to interact with ChatGPT's artificial intelligence and is also present in the My Renault smartphone app. There are dedicated apps in the store, including one that allows you to watch YouTube videos while stationary.

The air conditioning is controlled with physical buttons and the air vents are illuminated, the gearstick lever on the steering column has a hood that can be interchanged, following the customisation philosophy of 3D printed accessories, for different organisers and holders in the central tunnel.

Renault 5 E-Tech Electric, the dashboard

There is also a basket for carrying bread - the classic French baguette - and, among the Easter eggs, behind the driver's seat pocket is a label with the design of Renault's iconic models.

Renault 5 (2024): motors, battery, range, charging

The electric motor of the Renault 5 is of the three-phase asynchronous type with a wound rotor (the copper coils have an order and distribution of wires designed to resist the centrifugal force of the rotor), so it does not contain rare earths, unlike permanent magnet synchronous motors.

It is available with three power levels: 95 PS - 215 Nm and 120 PS - 225 Nm in combination with a 40 kWh battery, 150 PS - 245 Nm with a 52 kWh battery, for performance - in this case - of less than 8 seconds in 0-62 mph and 93 mph top speed.

The power electronics (the corrugator) and the transmission reduction gearing are of a new generation, with a weight gain of 15 kg and a rotor 3 cm shorter than in other electric Renaults.

Renault 5 E-Tech Electric, the front view

Again to optimise space, the AC/DC converter that converts the battery's 400V to 12V and the accessory box that manages the current distribution have been integrated into the charger. The new drive train thus weighs 105 kg, including the battery charger.

The steering ratio of 13.7:1 is direct, taking its cue from that of the electric Renault Megane, for a responsive front end, with a steering diameter of 10.3 metres. In combination with the agility and steering precision that the multi-link rear suspension can guarantee, the shock absorbers have also been calibrated according to the weight of the battery.

Work has also been done on the brake pedal response for regenerative braking, seeking more direct consistency and a transparent feel between the regenerative braking phase and the switch to hydraulic braking. The driver can also select mode B on the gear lever to increase regeneration.

The Renault 5 with a 40 kWh net capacity battery has a declared range of 186 miles in the WLTP combined cycle, the one with a 52 kWh net capacity battery has a declared range of 249 miles in the WLTP combined cycle. The cell chemistry is of the NMC (nickel-manganese-cobalt) type, even for the smaller battery, which previews indicated as having LFP (lithium-iron-phosphate) chemistry.

Renault 5 E-Tech Electric, the detail of the wheels

In both cases the electrification architecture is 400V, with bi-directional recharging - except for the basic set-up - of the V2L (vehicle-to-load) and V2G (vehicle-to-grid) type, to power external devices such as a hoover, a kettle or a computer, up to 200V and 3.7 kW AC power.

In AC the maximum charging power is 11 kW, and in DC the maximum power is 80 kW with the 40 kWh battery (and 120 PS motor), and 100 kW with the 52 kWh battery and 150 PS motor.

In both cases, DC charging can go from 15% to 80% in 30 minutes, but the 40 kWh version and 95 PS motor only has 11 kW AC charging, and cannot have DC charging as an option.

Still on the subject of fast charging at high-power stations, the Renault 5 is ready for the plug and charge function at compatible charging stations, such as the Ionity, where you can connect, charge and pay automatically because the car's software has the user's payment account in its memory, and communicates independently with the charging station. No need to use apps on the phone or physical cards.

When approaching the recharging car, you can see the battery level from the '5' shaped display on the front bonnet, put in place of the grille of the historical Renault 5: each line that makes up the number 5 represents a 20 per cent recharge.

There is also a heat pump for thermal air conditioning of the passenger compartment and the battery, combined with an 8 kW HVCH (High Voltage Coolant Heater) system, to get a comfortable temperature in a short time after starting, when the vehicle is cold.

As mentioned earlier, the 52 kWh battery has four large modules instead of the 12 smaller modules found on the Megane E-Tech and ZOE. This choice reduces the weight by 20 kg compared to the ZOE (around 300 kg), and each of the 4 modules weighs around 55 kg, with 46 cells inside. The 40 kWh battery, on the other hand, consists of three modules, with 31 cells each, weighing around 240 kg. To regulate the temperature, both batteries are equipped with a liquid cooling circuit that does not circulate inside the compartment, but through the extrusions in the floor pan.

The range of driver assistance devices (ADAS) includes, for example: driver attention monitoring system, automatic reverse emergency braking, front sensors with emergency trajectory correction, rear sensors with emergency trajectory correction and Occupant Safety Exit.

The My Safety Switch button to the left of the steering wheel allows the preferred settings of at least five ADAS to be activated or deactivated at the same time, after choosing whether or not to activate them, setting the level of intervention, the presence of audible warnings, etc. These customisations are made via the vehicle settings on the multimedia display.

Active Driver Assist gives access to Level 2 autonomous driving functions, which combine Adaptive Cruise Control with 'Stop & Go' function with lane keeping assistance. For the latter, the driver has the option of deliberately pulling the vehicle out of the lane in slow-moving traffic below 30 mph, to allow motorbikes and scooters to flow or to create an emergency lane for emergency vehicles.

Adaptive Cruise Control, using geolocation data associated with specific maps, allows the vehicle to adapt predictively to the road ahead, anticipating roundabouts, curves and changes in speed limits.

Version Motor Power and torque Traction Renault 5 40 kWh Electric 95 PS - 215 Nm Front Renault 5 40 kWh Electric 120 PS - 225 Nm Front Renault 5 52 kWh Electric 150 PS - 245 Nm Front

Renault 5 (2024): prices and equipment

The new Renault 5 (2024) has a starting price of less than €25,000, with 2 battery types and motors with 3 power levels.

In addition to the Evolution and Techno outfitting, the Renault 5 E-Tech Electric range includes a version classified as 'Collection', which evolves each year according to fashion trends (a future Roland-Garros 'Collection' is also planned).

For the launch, it will be the turn of the 'Collection' version called Iconic Cinq, with brand new personalisation accessories, including stripping and 3D-printed compartments.

Equipment on the Renault 5 includes 18-inch wheels on all versions, and standard equipment includes a 10-inch central display, Keyless Entry fob to access and start the vehicle, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay wireless smartphone compatibility, electric handbrake and Full LED headlights with automatic high/low beam switching.

On the Techno version, there are alloy wheels, a 10-inch instrument cluster, MULTI-SENSE settings, a parking camera, the OpenR Link multimedia system with integrated Google, an induction charger for smartphones, a bright charge indicator on the bonnet and Active Driver Assist.

The Iconic Cinq version adds dual-tone paint, heated seats and steering wheel (3 levels), Easy Park Assist, front, rear and side obstacle sensors and a host of styling features.

To cater for customers who want a top-of-the-range outfit but do not need the maximum autonomy, the Techno and Iconic Cinq versions (planned at launch with the 52 kWh battery and 150 PS motor) will also be available at a later date with the 40 kWh battery, later offered in more affordable entry-level trims.