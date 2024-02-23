The new Ypsilon heralded a new era for Lancia under the leadership of CEO Luca Napolitano. The Italian premium electric car (which will soon also be available as a mild hybrid version) marks a new chapter in the brand's history and at the same time looks to the past.

In 2025, the Ypsilon series will be expanded to include a HF version. The Ypsilon will thus be labelled with an acronym that is also associated with success in motorsport. What will this Lancia look like? Let's try to find out ...

More aggressive and sportier

The Ypsilon HF takes shape in our rendering. The aim is to add aggression and sportiness to the soft lines of the Lancia presented in recent weeks. According to initial information, the HF will have reduced ground clearance and an increased width of 5 centimetres. The mini skirts and the aerodynamic profiles of the bumper and spoiler are striking.

Lancia Ypsilon HF (2025) als Rendering von Motor1.com

Other important details could include larger, aerodynamically designed and large alloy wheels and the HF logo (which may be redesigned for the occasion to match the new brand image). On board, sports seats and special upholstery should not be missing to clearly distinguish the HF from all other versions.

240 PS and a modified platform

Lancia boss Napolitano has already given some hints about this model of the "High Fidelity" brand. First and foremost is the power, because you can't talk about an HF sports car without mentioning the number of horses. The Ypsilon HF will have 240 PS, just like the Abarth 600e and the planned Alfa Romeo Milano in its sportiest form. The sprint from 0 to 62 mph should be completed in 5.8 seconds, while the battery could still be 51 kWh.

Lancia Ypsilon (2024) – das Interieur

No further technical data on the Lancia has been confirmed, but we do know that the HF will be all-electric, front-wheel drive and built on the Perfo eCMP platform. A modified CMP version that focuses even more on a sporty driving experience.

The price has not yet been announced, but it is easy to imagine that it will be higher than the €40,000 or so required for the 'basic' electric Ypsilon.