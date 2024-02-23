A new Chinese brand is arriving in Europe and it does so by choosing Italy to launch its first model: its name is Omoda 5 and it belongs to the SUV and crossover category to which cars such as the Nissan Qashqai, Kia Sportage or Volkswagen Tiguan also belong.

Behind Omoda is the Chinese manufacturer Chery, which has a link with Italy due to its collaboration with the DR brand, which has been marketing cars derived from Chery group models since 2006.

Now the Chinese manufacturer has decided to create a dedicated sales and service network for the Omoda brand, launching the brand in Spain as well as in Italy. In other words, starting in southern Europe, unlike other Chinese manufacturers such as BYD, SAIC (under the MG brand), NIO, Xpeng, or Geely (under the Zeekr brand), which have landed on our continent starting in Germany or Scandinavian countries and the United Kingdom.

But let's see what the new Omoda 5 looks like.

Omoda 5 exterior

The Omoda 5 is an SUV/crossover belonging to the so-called C-segment market category. In the table below you will have a summary of the dimensions of this new car, but now let's talk about the styling of the bodywork. The designers have envisaged a very large front grille that recalls the shape of diamonds.

The daytime running lights are horizontal and slender, to match the low edge of the shell-like bonnet, while the main full-LED light clusters are vertical, framing the grille.

Omoda 5 - anteriore Omoda 5- posteriore

The surfaces of the flanks are enlivened by convex and concave parts, alternating between more prominent edges and softer junctions. The 215/55 R 18 wheels are framed by contrasting plastic bands on the wheel arches, which connect to the guards on the underside of the bumpers and skirts.

The roofline slopes downwards taking its cue from coupe cars, with a double-profile spoiler above the rear window. At the bottom of the tail is a twin exhaust tailpipe, while LED lights (with dynamic turn indicators) are connected by a thin fascia that occupies the entire width of the tailgate.

Omoda 5: the dimensions

As for dimensions, the Omoda can be 'framed' by referencing to other comparable popular models, such as the more compact Dacia Duster (4.34 metres long, with 445 litres boot space) or the Nissan Qashqai (4.43 metres long, with 504 litres boot space).

Somewhat larger models also belong to the same market segment, such as the Kia Sportage (4.52 metres long, with 452 litres of boot space) or the Volkswagen Tiguan (4.54 metres long, with 650 litres of boot space).

Dimensions Omoda 5 (2024) Length 4.40 m Width 1.83 m Height 1.59 m Wheelbase 2.63 m Luggage capacity 360 litres Weight 1,428 kg (empty)

Omoda 5: interior and technology

The Omoda 5 is homologated for five people and has a wheelbase of 2.63 metres, slightly less than a shorter car like the Dacia Duster (with a wheelbase of 2.66 metres) or the Nissan Qashqai, which is comparable in length and has a wheelbase of 2.67 metres.

The interior has a minimalist style, with the dashboard developed horizontally and almost completely devoid of physical controls. There are touch buttons in the centre of the console for climate control shortcuts, and on the centre tunnel are plates for wireless charging of phones and other buttons and rotors around the gear lever for handbrake, driving mode, or seat heating (which have built-in headrests).

Omoda 5 - dashboard

At the top of the dashboard are two 10.2-inch screens, placed next to each other in a single frame with sloping side edges. The instrument cluster behind the steering wheel (equipped with multifunction buttons on the spokes) has customisable graphics for vehicle information, trip computer and ADAS driver assistance management.

From the central infotainment display there interfaces with the climate control and the Android Auto and Apple CarPlay ecosystems.

Omoda 5: engines and mechanics

The Omoda 5 has a four-cylinder 1.6-litre turbo petrol engine, with 197 PS of power at 5,500 rpm and 290 Nm of torque between 2,000 rpm and 4,000 rpm, for a top speed of 119 mph. The engine was developed in-house by the Chery Group, with the possibility of also being realised in versions with dual-fuel and hybrid variants.

Omoda 5

The engine has variable valve timing and variable oil pump, and is coupled to front-wheel drive via a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, also developed in-house by the Chery Group. The front suspension is McPherson, the rear suspension a multi-link rear suspension.

Version Engine Power and Torque Traction Omoda 5 1.6 turbo petrol 4 cylinders 197 PS - 290 Nm Front

Omoda 5: prices and equipment

Prices for the Omoda 5 are still to be confirmed, but a starting list is expected to be below €30,000.

Continuing the parallelism with other comparable cars among the most popular in Italy, to contextualise the Chery manufacturer's new model, it helps to remember that a Dacia Duster (with similar engines for performance) is priced at around €24,000, a Nissan Qashqai is around €37,000, a Kia Sportage around €40,000 and a Volkswagen Tiguan around €45,000.

Also expected with a starting list below €35,000 is the Omoda E5, a 100 per cent electric version with a 61 kWh battery of the LFP (lithium-iron-phosphate) type and a declared range in the WLTP cycle of around 267 miles, for an average consumption of 15.5 kWh/100 km.

For the UK market the price has been projected at £45,000 for the EV version, but no word yet regarding the ICE and PHEV versions. The Omoda 5 should be hitting the market any day now.