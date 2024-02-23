The interior of the Dacia Spring 2024 gives the impression of being on board a completely new model, rather than a 'simple' restyling. Between its design and its attention to detail and technology, the leap forward compared with the previous generation is remarkable. The typically low-cost ambience gives way to the maturity of a car in a higher segment, and at a higher price.

From the 10-inch screen, reserved for the richest trim levels, with digital instrument cluster as standard, and simple but clever solutions to improve ergonomics, let's now take a closer look at the interior of the new Spring.

Dacia Spring 2024, the dashboard

The undisputed star of this revolution is the dashboard dominated in the centre by the aforementioned 10-inch screen, which manages the infotainment system partly derived from that of the Duster. It is operated by touch controls with simple, yet clear graphics. Positioned in an elevated position so as not to interfere excessively while driving, it is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay even in wireless mode.

Available only on the richer trim levels of the Dacia Spring 2024, on the entry level it is replaced by a holder where you can place your smartphone which, connected via Bluetooth to the car, can be used as a control centre for navigation, multimedia content and calls.

Another new feature is the 7-inch digital instrument cluster, also standard, with different screens for displaying information such as remaining range, driving style and so on. The steering wheel, which is now height-adjustable, has a new, more solid design, with buttons on both spokes to manage the infotainment and various driver assistance systems. As is traditional for Renault Group models, on the right-hand side, anchored to the column, is the element that brings together the controls for the audio system volume, track changes, etc.

10-inch monitor Dacia Spring 2024 smartphone holder

Returning to the centre, just below the screen are the redesigned air vents, with a central Y-shaped outlet to catch the front lights, physical buttons to control the air conditioning and two USB type C sockets.

Connectivity

In keeping with the 'I only offer what I really need' philosophy, the Dacia Spring 2024 does not have a 5G module to connect to the network, while OTA updates are only available for navigation maps.

Dacia Spring 2024 Digital instrumentation 7-inch Head-up display No Central monitor 10-inch Mirror screen Android Auto (wireless)

Apple CarPlay (wireless) OTA Yes (maps) Voice assistant No

Dacia Spring, new and old generation interiors

Dacia Spring 2024, quality and materials

The interior of the new Dacia Spring 2024 has not only been improved in terms of technology, but the overall ambience has also received a thorough overhaul. The materials while remaining rigid, give a much better feel in terms of quality and assembly.

The white plastics on the dashboard and door panels, for example, were originally tinted to avoid damage from knocks and scratches. The overall design is also much more pleasing and polished, giving the little electric car a more mature appearance. The adoption of the YouClip system derived from the Duster 2024 is clever, with hooks that can be fitted in different places in the cabin to accommodate bags, cup holders or smartphone holders (with or without inductive charging). There are still a few details to be improved, such as the visible screw head in the small upper glovebox on the door panels, but these are perfectly acceptable on what is once again the cheapest electric car on the market.

Dacia Spring 2024 dashboard Dacia Spring 2024 front seats

Dacia Spring 2024, space

The dimensions of the Dacia Spring 2024 are virtually the same as those of the previous generation, with enough room for four people and a rear space capable of accommodating large passengers. However, the loading capacity has improved. The boot volume has increased by 6% to a minimum of 308 litres, and 1,004 litres with the rear bench seat folded down.

There's also a boot under the front bonnet, ideal for storing small items or the charging cable.

Model Luggage compartment (min/max) Reclining backrests Dacia Spring 2024 308/1,004 litres Yes

60/40