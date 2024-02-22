Three years after its market launch, the Dacia Spring gets a thorough overhaul, so much so that it looks like a completely new generation rather than a mid-life restyling. Many of the changes compared to the old generation jump out at you, others are a little more hidden.

What does not change with the Dacia Spring 2024 is the goal of remaining the most economical electric car on the market. Let us now look at all the changes between the new and old Spring.

Exterior

Let's start with the exterior. According to Dacia, the new Spring retains only one component from the old generation: the roof. For the first time, there is a choice of six different body colours, including the new Safari Beige and Brick Red.

The rear end is slightly reminiscent of the Peugeot 208 (or, for connoisseurs, the 1989 Isuzu Gemini), while the front end is the family's and echoes that of the Duster, Dacia's other big news for 2024.

Dacia Spring (2024) Dacia Spring (2023) Dacia Duster Extreme (2024)

Completely renewed styling with dimensions that remain almost unchanged. In fact, the new Dacia Spring remains a small city car, with a length that loses a few centimetres to reach 3.7 metres against the 3.73 of the previous generation.

Dacia Spring 2024 vs Dacia Spring 2022, the dimensions

Dacia Spring (new) Dacia Spring (old) Length 3,701 mm 3,734 mm Width 1,767 mm 1,770 mm Height 1,519 mm 1,513 mm Wheelbase 2,423 mm 2,423 mm Luggage compartment capacity 308 - 1,004 litres 290 - 1,100 litres

Dacia Spring (2024) Dacia Spring (2023)

Interior

Even looking at the interior of the Dacia Spring 2024 one might think one is sitting in a completely new car. Whereas in the previous generation the atmosphere was very spartan, the restyling of the small electric car takes a leap forward in quality and technology. All versions are now equipped with a 7-inch digital instrumentation, and on the richer versions a 10-inch central monitor is available to manage the new infotainment system.

According to Dacia, the colour palette and interior materials have been revised to offer superior quality, while reducing the variety of options to reduce costs. Also noteworthy is the presence of the YouClip system, already seen on the Duster 2024, with various small hooks that can be placed in the cabin and used as holders for bags, smartphones and more.

Returning to the infotainment, the central touchscreen has been positioned as high as possible to ensure optimum ergonomics, with clear and easily readable graphics. The menu is far richer than in the past and there is of course no lack of compatibility with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Despite being a few centimetres shorter in length, the Dacia Spring 2024 offers more space in the boot, with a volume of between 308 and 1,004 litres. There are also an additional 33 litres under the front bonnet, offering a convenient frunk for storing charging cables or small items.

Model Digital instrumentation Central monitor Boot capacity Dacia Spring 2024 7" 10" 308 - 1,004 litres Dacia Spring 2021 n.a. 7" 290 - 620 litres

Engines and technology

The powertrain side of the new Dacia Spring 2024 remains unchanged. It starts with the 45 PS version (0-62 mph in 20 sec) for the Essential and Expression versions and moves on to the 65 PS Extreme (0-62 mph in 14 sec). The batteries are also the same 26.8 kWh, for a claimed range of over 137 miles for both versions. Official homologation data is still awaited, however.

To further optimise the range, the new Dacia Spring is equipped for the first time with a regenerative braking system, which can be activated by selecting mode B on the transmission selector. As standard there is a 7 kW AC charger, capable of charging the battery from 20 per cent to 100 per cent in less than eleven hours from a domestic power socket or in four hours from a 7 kW wallbox. A 30 kW charger is available as an option, which enables a fast recharge from 20% to 80% in 45 minutes. Using a special adapter it is also possible to recharge external devices - such as scooters or even electric barbecues - thanks to the vehicle to load function.

There is no change in weight either: the Dacia Spring remains the only electric car with a mass under a tonne, specifically 984 kg for the richer Extreme version. Just 6 kg more than the previous version, despite the adoption of new technologies.

Apart from infotainment, the new Spring offers various driver assistance systems such as automatic emergency braking, traffic sign recognition, rear parking assist, lane departure warning (LDWS) and driver attention monitoring system.

Dacia Spring 2024, il frunk Dacia Spring 2024, la presa di ricarica

Prices

The current Dacia Spring (not sold in UK) has a base price of €21,450, making it the cheapest electric car in Italy and several other European countries, which, as mentioned, is also the goal of the Spring 2024. Prices have not yet been announced but we know that the goal is to start below the psychological threshold of €20,000.

The new Dacia Spring will be available for UK order on 12 March 2024 along with full UK pricing and specifications. Deliveries are expected in the summer.