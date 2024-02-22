The engine range of the Opel-Vauxhall Astra expands with the arrival of the 136 PS 1.2-litre PureTech mild hybrid, already seen in the Peugeot 3008 and 5008 and coming soon to other models from the Stellantis Group. Available in both 5-door and Sports Tourer versions, it thus joins the 130 PS 1.2-litre petrol, the 130 PS diesel, the 180 and 225 PS plug-in and the 156 PS electric.

Prices for the Opel-Vauxhall Astra with the 136 PS 1.2 mild hybrid start at £30,025 for the five-door and £32,225 for the estate.

More verve

As mentioned, it is the same engine as the one debuted by Peugeot's SUVs, consisting of the 1.2 turbo petrol 3-cylinder and an asynchronous electric asynchronous permanent magnet of 29 PS and 55 Nm, inserted (together with inverter and control unit) in the 6-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and fed by a 48V, 0.89 kWh battery mounted under the driver's seat so as not to take away space in the boot.

A mild hybrid that can also behave as a full hybrid, pushing the Opel-Vauxhall Astra into 100 per cent electric mode for a handful of seconds at low speed. When decelerating, the electric motor instead acts as a generator, recharging the battery, so that it also provides additional boost when recovering.

Declared figures speak of a 15 per cent fuel saving over the 130 PS 1.2 PureTech, with emissions also cut and the ability to drive city stretches in electric mode 50 per cent of the time.

The 1.2 mild hybrid is available on all Opel-Vauxhall Astra 5-door and Astra Sports Tourer trims, with the exception of the GSe, which is reserved for the plug-in version.

UK order books are open now and the prices are as follows:

Vauxhall Astra 5-door Hybrid prices

Equipment Price Vauxhall Astra Hybrid Design £30,025 Vauxhall Astra Hybrid GS £32,320 Vauxhall Astra Hybrid Ultimate £35,460

Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer Hybrid prices