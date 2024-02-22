KGM Motors, previously known as SsangYong, has announced the arrival of its latest offering – the all-new Torres. The C-segment SUV is now gracing dealer showrooms across the UK with prices starting at £34,995.

Drawing inspiration from the views of Torres del Paine National Park in Chile, the Torres represents a departure from the traditional design ethos of KGM. Under the banner of its new design philosophy, Powered by Toughness, the Torres embodies a sleek and modern exterior while retaining KGM's hallmark SUV characteristics.

Gallery: KGM Torres launched in UK

11 Photos

The model is available in two trim levels in Britain – the entry-level K30 and the high-spec K40. The K40 with all-wheel drive is slated for a summer launch, while the arrival of the pure-electric Torres EVX is scheduled for April with a range of up to 310 miles.

Built on a new platform designed to accommodate multiple drivetrains, the Torres features a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine with 163 PS and “best-in-class torque and acceleration,” according to the automaker. Inside, the SUV offers a wide yet slim dashboard and integrated infotainment controls.

But the true hallmark of the Torres lies in its versatility. The load space varies from 703 to 1,662 litres depending on the configuration of the cabin. The vehicle can tow up to 1.5 tonnes with a braked trailer and 750 kg for an unbraked trailer. KGM also promises “competitive approach and departure angles.”