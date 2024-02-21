The new Dacia Spring is in the starting blocks. In addition to a new look, the small electric SUV has above all been given a cockpit with a contemporary display landscape. However, anyone who thought that the car was switching to the Group's Ampr Small platform was mistaken. It is only a facelift, and the drive trains and battery have not changed.

The Dacia Spring was launched in autumn 2021. The following year, it was given a different look with the new X-shaped logo at the front. Another year later, a second engine was added in 2023. With 65 PS, it is more powerful than the basic version with only 45 PS, which should be reflected above all in better acceleration beyond 30 mph. With the new version, Dacia wants to keep its only electric model attractive, even against new competitors such as the Citroën e-C3.

The exterior

The changes to the exterior are similar to those of the Dacia Duster combustion model. At the front, the main change is the shape of the horizontal black trim, which no longer sweeps downwards. The light signature now features Y-shaped elements. And there are new front and rear bumpers. They have a design that, in the Extreme version shown here, is remotely reminiscent of the black and white look of a daily newspaper - this is intended to make the traces of smaller parking bumpers less noticeable.

The roof rails have also been omitted because, according to Dacia, they are hardly needed on a city car. At the rear, a horizontal black strip is intended to emphasise the width. As for the exterior colour, six versions are now available, including the new Safari Beige and Brick Red colours.

Cockpit and controls

Dacia has also orientated itself on the Duster when redesigning the cockpit. In particular, all versions now have a configurable 7-inch instrument display. For navigation, a smartphone holder is used in the basic version, into which mobile phones of any size can be clamped crosswise:

The higher trim levels get a large 10-inch touchscreen instead. Here is a comparison with the old version, in which the touchscreen was integrated into the dashboard:

The interior colour palette and materials have also been revised. Elements in white are intended to create a fresh atmosphere. The "Y" element of the lights can be found inside on the central air vents. It is also in white plastic, but in a copper colour for the top-of-the-range Extreme trim.

There are also improvements to the controls. For example, the steering wheel can now at least be adjusted in height, but not forwards or backwards. To increase energy recuperation, there is a B mode for the first time, which is activated via the new transmission control unit. Instead of a rotary knob, there is now a switch. However, there is still no P mode. Also unusual, the parking brake is still activated via a traditional handbrake handle and the system is started using a key.

New are accessories that are attached via so-called "YouClip" holders. These include a plastic tray for the engine compartment for charging cables and the like, a cup holder, rechargeable lights and a mobile phone holder (with or without inductive charging) for the centre console.

Dimensions and motors

The length of the four-seater Spring has shrunk slightly (from 3.73 to 3.70 metres) and the turning circle is now 4.80 metres from wall to wall. The boot has grown by eight per cent to 308 litres; with the rear seats folded down, it has a capacity of 1,004 litres.

As mentioned, the two drive systems remain unchanged. The same applies to the 27 kWh battery, which still only provides around 137 miles. This means that the car is still purely a city car. According to Dacia data, customers only drive an average of 23 miles a day at an average speed of 23 mph.

Spring Electric 45 Spring Electric 65 Drive system FWD 45 PS, 125 Nm FWD 65 PS, 113 Nm 0-62 mph / top speed 19.1 sec. / 78 mph 13.7 sec / 78 mph WLTP power consumption approx. 14.6 kWh/62 miles (100 km) Battery / WLTP range 27 kWh gross / approx. 137 miles Charging single-phase AC single-phase AC, optional 30 kW DC

The Spring does not improve when charging either. There is only a single-phase on-board charger as standard; charging with up to 30 kW direct current is only possible as an option. This should be able to charge the battery from 20 to 80 per cent in 45 minutes - certainly not a record. However, the bidirectional charging option (Vehicle to Load, V2L) is new: external devices can be supplied with up to 220 volts and 16 amps (i.e. around 3.5 kW) via an adaptor that is plugged into the charging slot at the front.

Features and prices

The particular strength of the Spring is its low weight, emphasises Dacia. Even the top-of-the-range Extreme version weighs just 964 kilos. Compared to its predecessor, the weight has only increased by six kilos despite improved equipment.

In terms of assistants, only those systems have been added that are necessary to fulfil the latest safety standards: an emergency braking system, traffic sign recognition with speed warning, rear parking beeper and a lane departure warning system.

While previously only the Essential (for the 33 kW version) and Extreme (for the 48 kW motorisation) versions were available, an Expression version is now being added, which is available with both motors.

The new Dacia Spring will be available for UK order on 12 March 2024 along with full UK pricing and specifications. Deliveries are expected in the summer.

Even after the facelift, the Dacia Spring will remain the most affordable battery-electric car on the market - the base list price was previously €22,750.

All in all, even the improved version of the Dacia Spring cannot compete with the Citroën e-C3: The range is too short, the performance too low and the operation with the handbrake and ignition key antediluvian. So the Dacia will have to become cheaper to keep up.