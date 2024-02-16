The 2024 Lancia Ypsilon made its official debut, after months of spy photos, teasers, sightings, and previews. A model that marks the first step in the company's renaissance, both in terms of a range of completely new models coming in the next few years, and in terms of a return to performance versions.

During the presentation, Luca Napolitano, Lancia's CEO, made an official announcement about the arrival of the Lancia Ypsilon HF, expected in 2025. It will mark the return of the historical HF acronym, closely linked to the brand's history in motorsport. For now, there is little information, but it is enough to give us an idea of what we can expect.

Shared power

First of all, the power: the Lancia Ypsilon HF will have 240 PS. A number that immediately brings to mind the Abarth 600e, presented with a first photo just a few days ago. The output rating is the same. And yes, the most hardcore version of the new Ypsilon will be exclusively electric and front-wheel drive. Other technical data have not been announced but we expect the presence of the modified version of the CMP platform, called Perfo-eCMP, to give an even more involving driving feel.

Modifications will include a lowered stance, increased width by about 5 cm, new steering calibrations, and more. The battery will likely be carried over from the regular model, meaning a 52 kWh pack will sit under the cabin. As for performance, all we know is that the 0-60 mph sprint will be completed in 5.7 seconds. Aesthetically, it is easy to imagine the presence of new sporty details such as a rear wing and a front splitter.

Lancia Ypsilon 2024

More information could arrive during the 1000 Miglia 2024 (11 - 15 June), where the company could announce news about both the Ypsilon HF and the firm's future motorsport programmes. Is Lancia preparing to return to racing? Too early to say.