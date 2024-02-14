The Ypsilon represents much more than a 'new model' because with it the Lancia brand is about to experience a new beginning in Italy and Europe. The car has changed by growing in size, technological content and price, and it has also become electric.

If you are a customer of the old Ypsilon you will find it hard to 'recognise' it because it is effectively a completely different car, and just one figure is enough to understand how high the bar has been raised: the top-of-the-range CASSINA version you see in the pictures on this page costs just under €40,000. True, it will be flanked by less expensive mild hybrid petrol versions, but nevertheless the prices position it as a 'premium' compact in all respects.

Let's see what this means and how it has transformed the car that we will see in Italian dealerships in May.

Lancia Ypsilon 2024, the design

The revolution is first and foremost stylistic. The new dimensions (over 4 metres in length) and the hatchback body have completely changed the appearance of the Ypsilon, traditionally seen as an 'egg-shaped' city car.

The proportions are now those of a compact B-segment car (e.g. Peugeot 208, Renault Clio, etc.) but it is interesting to notice the design characterised by certain stylistic features that revolutionise the brand's identity.

Up front, to begin with, the Lancia grille disappears, now reinterpreted by a play of LED beams that reproduce the shape of a goblet (a cocktail goblet, not a wine goblet) The shield disappears, or rather has been transferred to the rear pillars, while the LANCIA name now stands out in full with laser-cut lettering set into the bonnet.

La nuova calandra a "calice" luminoso Il fanale posteriore circola ispirato alla Lancia Stratos

Even more interesting is the rear end explicitly inspired by the legendary Stratos, where two circular taillights return, giving the car a nice personality, thanks also to the play of colours created by the upper part of the tailgate and then the glossy black roof contrasting with the bodywork.

The CASSINA limited version is all about elegance, hence the classic Lancia blue colour chosen for this example, but the aesthetic fundamentals to create a beautiful sports variant (read HF) are all there...

Dimensions Lancia Ypsilon 2024 Length 4.08 m Width 1.76 m Height 1.44 m Wheelbase 2.54 m Luggage capacity 310-340 litres

Lancia Ypsilon 2024, the interior and technology

This avant-garde impetus for exterior design on the inside is expressed with geometric shapes that animate the dashboard. The instrumentation has been characterised with an interesting play of overhangs embellished with fabric upholstery.

There are two digital screens, each measuring more than 10 inches. The one behind the steering wheel dedicated to the driver and the central one from which the infotainment is governed, which has been nicknamed S.A.L.A. with a play on words that evokes the concept of an 'Italian-style living room'. And this is where the collaboration with CASSINA, a well-known furniture brand that designed the central table with this particular circular shape, comes into play. They also call it a 'coffee table', implying its use when the car is stationary, perhaps waiting to be recharged. The front of the coffee table is covered in hand-stitched leather. The rear part houses the compartment for induction charging of the smartphone. Smartphones that connect wirelessly to the instruments and allow Apple CarPlay or Android Auto to be used.

But the real 'living room' effect is obviously provided by the seats, which in this CASSINA version are upholstered in a special blue velvet fabric with a 'cannelloni' weave reminiscent of the historic Lancia cloth. Regarding the seats the writer also appreciated the sustained padding which is not common in this category of car.

The roominess is a direct consequence of the new dimensions: two adults have a space in line with that of other competitors in this category built on a traditional platform. Between the two seats, to be clear, there is the tunnel that steals some space. The load capacity of the boot is average, which is reduced by a few litres on the electric version for which there is no frunk (front luggage).

Lancia Ypsilon 2024, the engines

The new Ypsilon CASSINA, as a top-of-the-range version, will be marketed in a limited series (the numbered examples will be 1906) and is solely with electric drive. The engine, as well as the STLA small platform on which the car was built, is that of other models in the Stellantis group (Peugeot 208, Opel-Vauxhall Corsa, etc.) from which the technical specifications are inherited in equal measure: 156 PS of power, 51 kWh of battery capacity and 250 miles (403 kilometres) of declared autonomy in the homologation cycle.

Petrol engines with 48V mild hybrid technology are also planned with power outputs of 100 and 136 PS, but the specifications have not yet been made official.

Engine Power Traction Lancia Ypsilon CASSINA Electric 156 PS (260 Nm torque) Front Lancia Ypsilon petrol Petrol mild hybrid 48V 100 to 136 PS Front

Lancia Ypsilon 2024, prices and trim levels

Marketing of the Lancia Ypsilon will begin in May in Italy and then in other European countries (Belgium, Holland, France and Spain in that order, followed by Germany and the UK).

The only price announced at the moment is that of the CASSINA limited series, equal to €39,500 (approx. £33,700 at the current exchange rate), which as a top of the range configuration is offered with full optional equipment that includes all ADAS functions to a level 2 driver assistance (Traffic Jam, adaptive cruise control, lane centring etc.) and a camera system with 180° vision.