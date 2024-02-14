Lynk & Co, the Chinese automotive brand co-owned by Geely and Volvo, announces a significant expansion into European markets. However, there’s no mention of a UK launch at this point. As part of this plan, the manufacturer has appointed SEEAG, a seasoned automotive group, to serve as the importer and distributor for Southeast Europe.

While currently operational in Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Spain, France, and Italy, the collaboration with SEEAG opens doors to new markets, starting with Romania and Greece. Further expansion is slated for Slovenia, Croatia, Bulgaria, Serbia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Kosovo, Albania, and Moldova by the end of 2024.

"With this strategic rollout, we will expand our footprint in the European market, solidify our brand as a major provider of flexible mobility – and of course, deliver great cars. SEEAG is a reputable player in the industry, with strong infrastructure and operations — an ideal partner as we venture into these new territories," Nicolas Lopez Appelgren, CEO of Lynk & Co, comments.

Lynk & Co’s business in Europe hasn’t been exactly successful so far, though. In 2021 alone, the company lost close to £85 million. Sales in China have been steady and a number of different models are available in the country. In Europe, only the 01 crossover is currently sold. When it was launched in 2017, the model became the fastest-selling car in history with 6,000 orders placed in just 2 minutes 17 seconds.