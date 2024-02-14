Since 1996, the Skoda Octavia has sold 7.15 million units to date - making the Octavia one of the ten best-selling model series in Europe and a mainstay of the Skoda model range. With the cumulative sales figures for the saloon and estate, the Octavia family is the best-selling compact model in the 27 EU member states. Plus Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland.

In Germany, Skoda's largest single market, the Octavia has been the best-selling import model for many years. It is also very popular with police forces in many countries. For example in France, Italy, Kosovo, Croatia, Morocco, Austria and the United Kingdom. Now the fourth generation of the Octavia has been given a comprehensive facelift.

Design and dimensions

In terms of the major facelift, the Skoda Octavia follows in the footsteps of the technically related VW Golf 8 and the other members of the Volkswagen Group's compact MQB family, i.e. the Seat/Cupra Leon and Audi A3.

But back to the Octavia: it is still available as a hatchback saloon and estate version. The visual changes are mainly characterised by the revised radiator grille and the new second-generation Matrix LED headlights. A "sharpened front view", as Skoda itself puts it.

The upgrade includes redesigned front and rear bumpers as well as the modified grille. Also new are the aforementioned headlights, revised LED rear lights with animated indicators and numerous new alloy wheels. The new range structure now consists of the four equipment lines "Essence", "Selection", "Sportline" and "RS" as well as nine Design Selections for the interior.

As a result of their redesign, both body versions are nine millimetres longer and now measure 4,698 millimetres. Skoda has modified the lower air intakes, air curtains and the transitions from the front apron to the front wheel arch linings so that the Octavia now looks even more dynamic. In addition, the designers harmonised the sides of the grille with the height of the new headlights.

The Octavia's colour palette includes three solid colours and seven metallic shades. Exclusively for the Octavia Sportline and RS, Skoda has added the bright "Mamba Green" to the range, while the equally eye-catching "Phoenix Orange" is only available for the Octavia Combi.

Interior

For the interior of the upgraded Octavia, Skoda is now offering nine so-called "Design Selections", all of which are characterised by the increased use of sustainable materials. For the first time, customers can order a central infotainment display in 13-inch format for this model series. A central, free-standing 10-inch infotainment display in combination with the 10-inch Digital Cockpit is standard. At a later date, Skoda will integrate an AI-based chatbot from ChatGPT into the digital voice assistant Laura.

Dual-zone Climatronic is now included as standard in all versions of the Octavia. The comprehensive model upgrade also brings new Simply Clever features to the Octavia. For example, the estate version can be fitted with an optional luggage compartment cover that rolls up automatically to facilitate access to the boot. Rear passengers can now store bags, cups, bottles and other items in a dedicated storage compartment.

Engines/drives

Skoda offers a range of four further developed four-cylinder engines for the revised Octavia - two petrol and two diesel units. They cover a power range from 115 PS in the two entry-level engines to 265 PS in the Octavia RS. The market launch of the 2.0-litre TSI with 204 PS and all-wheel drive as standard is scheduled for a later date.

A 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine and a 2.0-litre TDI diesel unit mark the entry into the drive range of the modernised Octavia. Both produce 115 PS and are coupled with a 6-speed manual gearbox. Like the 150 PS 1.5-litre TSI, the base petrol engine is also available with DSG and mild hybrid technology as an option. At 265 PS, the top petrol engine in the Octavia RS now even has 20 PS more power than before.

Here is an overview of the engine range:

Skoda Octavia (2024) Power output Torque (Nm) Powertrain Gearbox 1.5 TSI 115 PS 220 Front 6-speed manual 1.5 TSI mHEV 115 PS 220 Front 7-speed DSG 1.5 TSI 150 PS 250 Front 6-speed manual 1.5 TSI mHEV 150 PS 250 Front 7-speed DSG 2.0 TSI (from 2025) 204 PS 320 All-wheel drive 7-speed DSG 2.0 TSI (RS) 265 PS 370 Front 7-speed DSG 2.0 TDI 115 PS 300 Front 6-speed manual 2.0 TDI 150 PS 360 Front 7-speed DSG

Prices

The manufacturer is not yet commenting on the future prices of the Skoda Octavia and Octavia Estate. So far, they have started at £24,540 (1.0 TSI SE saloon) and £26,945 (1.0 TSI SE estate) in the UK. The market launch is also still being kept under wraps.

If you want an Octavia with a particularly sporty flair, you have an alternative to choose from below the top-of-the-range RS version. In the Sportline models, Skoda combines key elements of the RS look with three available engine variants: the 1.5-litre TSI with 150 PS, the 2.0-litre TSI with 204 PS and all-wheel drive as well as the 2.0-litre TDI diesel with 150 PS.

The sports suspension with 15 millimetre lower ground clearance and progressive steering are standard features. The frame of the radiator grille, the window frames and the exterior mirror caps are finished in gloss black on the Octavia Sportline. There are also dark tinted rear side windows and rear windows (Sunset).

Competitors

Naturally, the VW Golf Estate and Seat/Cupra Leon ST from within the Group should be mentioned here first. The Opel-Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer and the Ford Focus Estate are similarly large. The hatchback of the Skoda Octavia is even quite unique, at least in terms of size it is comparable to the Audi A4 or BMW 3 Series saloons, both of which, however, pursue a premium claim in terms of engines and prices. Finally, the new Skoda Superb ranks above the Octavia within the company. It is also available as a saloon and estate.