Fisker, the American electric vehicle manufacturer, has recently greenlit the design and engineering of its upcoming entry-level electric vehicle, the Pear. With production plans set for both sides of the Atlantic, Fisker is gearing up to introduce the six-seat hatchback to the market in 2025.

Following the successful launch of its Ocean SUV in the UK, the Pear will mark Fisker's only second production model, promising to deliver a compelling blend of affordability and sustainability. Priced at a targeted £28,000 in Britain, the Pear will be strategically positioned to offer consumers an attractive alternative to similarly sized crossovers and popular contenders from lower segments, including mainstream models from Peugeot, Vauxhall, and Nissan.

Gallery: Fisker Pear Production-Intent EV

27 Photos

Designed with a relentless focus on cost-effectiveness, the Pear will aim to disrupt the electric vehicle market by providing exceptional value without compromising on quality or performance. CEO Henrik Fisker emphasised the importance of the Pear's bespoke architecture, which sets it apart from its competitors and enables Fisker to deliver a high-quality product at an affordable price point.

“You couldn’t take all the cost out of that to get to that price point, so we had to redo it as fully steel. We call it Steel Plus Plus. When we started the Pear, I told the engineers to take out 25 per cent of all parts. Just eliminate them. Find a way. It was excruciating. We had meetings every second day for many months, and they were able to take out 35 per cent of all parts in the car,” Henrik Fisker told Autocar.

The entry-level crossover will offer customers a range of powertrain options tailored to different needs. With two battery choices available, drivers can opt for either a lighter, more sustainable version with an estimated range of 180 miles or select the long-range model boasting an impressive 320-mile range. Additionally, the Pear will be available in both rear-wheel and all-wheel drive configurations, providing flexibility for various driving conditions.

The vehicle is anticipated to deliver a base 0-60 mph acceleration time of 6.3 seconds. For enthusiasts seeking even more exhilaration, a high-performance Pear Extreme model will also be available at a later date. Regardless of the chosen configuration, the Pear will roll on standard 20-inch wheels fitted with low rolling resistance tyres, with the option to upgrade to 22-inch wheels equipped with high-performance tyres for enhanced grip and handling.

When Fisker unveiled the Pear officially in September last year, the company said the car was engineered to have a robust interior with a construction devoid of delicate moving parts. The cabin reflects the firm's commitment to sustainability, incorporating recycled and bio-based materials as part of Fisker's ambitious goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2027.

First test prototypes of the Pear are expected to hit the roads later this year. The first customer deliveries, meanwhile, are planned for the "very end" of 2025. “We’re not launching any vehicle from Fisker unless we have at least four unique features. If I was just making another electric car that was the size of a Volkswagen Polo, you could forget me, because why would you buy this car,” Fisker added.