Small, electric and affordable. This is the new series of cars that will be appearing in Europe over the next few years. A group that continues to grow and to which will be added from 2024, the Hyundai Casper, a small crossover that the Korean manufacturer already sells on the local market with a 1.0-litre petrol engine. This is ready to be replaced by an all-electric motor for the versions destined for the Old Continent.

Nothing has yet been officially announced, but according to rumours, also reported by Automotive News, the starting price should be less than €20,000 (approx. £17,000), positioning it in a segment that will see the arrival in the next few years of the electric Fiat Panda, the Citroën ë-C3, the Renault Twingo and the restyled Dacia Spring, expected to make its debut at the 2024 Geneva Motor Show.

Small, but not tiny

Let's take a closer look at Hyundai Casper. The version sold in South Korea is 3.59 metres long, 1.59 metres wide, 1.57 metres high and has a wheelbase of 2.4 metres. The platform is the same as the i10, with which it also shares the 1.0-litre petrol engine which, as we said, will not be present in the European range.

Hyundai Casper electric Motor1.com review Hyundai Casper version sold in Korea

In fact, according to reports from our photographers, the Casper that will cross our borders should be around 20-25 cm longer, in order to offer more space without penalising agility in town. This will also be the ideal environment for the little crossover, whose batteries should guarantee a maximum range of 300 kilometres (186 miles).

As far as styling is concerned, nothing should change. The front is dominated by circular elements, the rear has a kaleidoscopic light that travels from side to side and the side line is reminiscent of that of the Suzuki Ignis.

Hyundai Casper, the interior of the Korean version

Inside, too, everything should remain unchanged, with two monitors for instrumentation and infotainment, although in this case we'll have to see what the various items of equipment will look like Essential but well-kept furnishings and a boot which, thanks to the increased dimensions for the European version, should exceed 301 litres.

The timetable for the European debut of the Hyundai Casper is not yet known but, as we mentioned, it will take place by the end of 2024.