The new Peugeot E-5008 and E-408 will debut later this year. The confirmation came directly from the French brand during E-Lion Day 2024, the company's annual communication day.

Both the SUV and the zero-emission crossover will follow in the footsteps of the E-3008, which has just been introduced to the market. In fact, all three vehicles will, of course, share for the most part the same mechanicals and equipment.

Possibly seven seats

It is almost impossible to predict the exterior design of the new 5008 today, as so far it has only been heavily camouflaged in the testing phase. However, we do know that it will be much more than a stretched (perhaps seven-seater) version of the 3008. Both will share the STLA Medium platform.

To go into more detail, the new E-3008 can already be ordered in Europe the E-3008 with three motors and two battery sizes. The range opens with the 213 PS single-motor, front-wheel drive version, equipped with a 73 kWh battery.

Above that is the 231 PS single-motor Long Range variant and the higher capacity 98 kWh battery. The top of the range is the all-wheel drive option (two motors) with 326 PS and 510 Nm, but curiously with the smaller 73 kWh battery.

This SUV is also available in a petrol light hybrid version with a 136 PS 1.2-litre turbo engine and the e-DCS6 dual-clutch gearbox with six gears. Of course, this variant carries the Eco label.

In the UK prices start from £34,650 but only two powertrains are available: 136 PS light hybrid and 73 kWh battery EV.

Peugeot E-5008 2024

Crossover coupé

As for the E-408, on the other hand, there is still very little information. Looking at the current range, the Peugeot 408 is available with a choice of three engines.

The entry level is the 1.2-litre PureTech 130 PS petrol with no light hybridisation and above that there are two plug-in hybrids with combined outputs of 180 and 225 PS (40 miles of electric range for both versions). All models are fitted with an eight-speed automatic gearbox, with torque converter EAT8 for the petrol and multi-plate clutch e-EAT8 for the PHEV.