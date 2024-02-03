Length: 4,606 mm

Width: 1,985 mm

Height: 1,479 mm

Wheelbase: 2,735 mm

Boot capacity: 407 - 1,097 litres + 41 litres under the double loading floor

The Polestar 2, which was unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show in 2019, is the brand's first production car from Geely. It is an all-electric mid-size saloon that has already undergone significant mechanical changes in its short life and switched from front-wheel drive to rear-wheel drive in the last facelift.

Aesthetically, however, the design recipe has been retained. With a notchback, classic lines, a rear window that slopes gently towards the rear and a slightly higher ground clearance that is almost reminiscent of Volvo's Cross Country models.

The dimensions

With a length of 4.60 metres, the Polestar 2 is twelve centimetres shorter than its direct competitor - the Tesla Model 3. It is 1.98 metres wide (including mirrors) and 1.47 metres high and has 15 centimetres of ground clearance. The wheelbase is 2.73 metres, which is in line with the segment average.

Polestar 2 - the side view

Interior and boot volume

The Polestar 2 is based on the CMA platform developed by Geely and Volvo, which is intended for both combustion engine and electric models. An element that comes at the expense of the spaciousness of the interior. The rear seats are comfortable, but only for two people: those sitting in the middle have to deal with a particularly bulky centre tunnel. Head and legroom are good, although taller passengers run the risk of grazing the roof and front seats with their heads and legs.

Polestar 2 - the interior

In terms of luggage space, the Polestar 2 doesn't perform any miracles: the capacity is 407 litres, 41 litres of which are under the double load floor. When the seats are folded down, a flat and usable space of 1,097 litres is created.

Particularly noteworthy are the central hatch for longer items and various clever solutions such as the partition wall and various elastic side straps. There is also a frunk under the bonnet in which charging cables or small bags can be stowed.

The Polestar 2 is available in four versions: two with rear-wheel drive - Standard and Long Range - and two with twin motors (one per axle) called Long Range and the Long Range Performance Pack. The power range extends from a minimum of 272 to a maximum of 476 PS with a stated range of 339 to 407 miles (546 to 655 kilometres).

Polestar 2 – der Kofferraum Polestar 2 – der Frunk

Model Engine Power output Range Polestar 2 Standard Range Single Engine Rear single engine 272 PS 339 miles Polestar 2 Long Range Single Engine Rear single engine 299 PS 407 miles Polestar 2 Long Range Dual Motor Two engines (one per axle) 421 PS 368 miles Polestar 2 Long Range Dual Motor with Performance Pack Two engines (one per axle) 476 PS 353 miles

Competitors with similar dimensions

The first competitor of the Polestar 2 that comes to mind is the aforementioned Tesla Model 3. In terms of length, the Chinese Swede then has to compete with the BYD Seal, the BMW i4 and the Hyundai Ioniq 6.