Since its world premiere a few days ago, the new Ford Capri has caused quite a stir. Many see the electric SUV, which weighs over two tonnes, as a car that has nothing to do with the old Capri apart from the name. And quite a few now feel that the design, especially the side profile, is strongly reminiscent of the Polestar 2.

In fact, this cannot be denied when comparing the two. The dimensions of the Ford Capri and the Polestar 2 are also very close as the 2024 Capri is 4,634 millimetres long, 1,872 millimetres wide and 1,626 millimetres high when unladen. The wheelbase is 2,767 millimetres.

In comparison, the Polestar 2 is 4.61 metres long, 1.86 metres wide, 1.48 metres high and has a wheelbase of 2.74 metres. Surely a pure coincidence, as the Capri, like the Explorer, is based on the Volkswagen Group's MEB platform. However, the design of both is unmistakably a mix of SUV and notchback.

Ford Ford Capri (2024) Polestar Polestar 2

And there are other similarly angular electric cars on the comparison radar. We immediately thought of the new BMW iX2 (4.55 metres long), but also the Chinese Aiways U6 (4.81 metres). Even the new BMW M5 shares a visual feature with the new Capri as the M5 has a black plastic surface in front of the Hofmeister kink in the C-pillar. Like the "Capri arch" in the same place, this is a reminiscence of the past. One thing is certain: The new Renault 5 and the Fiat Grande Panda show how retro can be done better.

BMW BMW iX2 Aiways U6 BMW M5 (2024)

Let's take a quick look at the technology of the modern Ford Capri. The boot lid reveals a load compartment opening that is over one metre wide and 63 centimetres high. Behind it is a luggage compartment with a volume of 572 litres, which can be extended to up to 1,510 litres by folding down the second row of seats.

At market launch, Ford is equipping both the rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive versions with an extended-range lithium-ion NMC (nickel-manganese-cobalt) battery. The option of preconditioning the battery has been integrated into the navigation system and as a manual function.

In the rear-wheel drive version, the power storage unit provides a net capacity of 77 kWh. The rear engine converts this energy into 286 PS peak power with a non-stop torque of 545 Nm. This enables the Ford Capri RWD to accelerate from zero to 62 mph in 6.4 seconds, with its top speed limited to 112 mph.

At the model launch, Ford is offering the new all-electric Ford Capri in Germany from €51,950 (approx. £44,000 at the current exchange rate) with an extended-range battery and rear-wheel drive. Customers can also choose between all-wheel drive and the high-quality Capri and Capri Premium trim levels.

