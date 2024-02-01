The year 2024 begins for Skoda with the debut of the redesigned Octavia. The premieres for the updates to the saloon and estate are planned for February. The look, standard equipment and engines will be fundamentally revised.

The upcoming presentation is confirmed by the Czech company itself, which first anticipated the final look of the Octavia with a teaser video on YouTube and is now showing another one.

The YouTube teaser lasts just 16 seconds, but this short time is enough to get a first look at the front end of the Skoda. This is where the biggest changes are likely to be concentrated. With redesigned and even more modern headlights and a differently shaped radiator grille, which - we believe - is inspired by the new Fabia and Kodiaq.

The rear lights are also likely to have a different look. And there should be no shortage of new colours and new designs for the wheel rims either. The interior will change, with the debut of a new infotainment system. The latter could be the same as in the redesigned Volkswagen Golf, which will feature at least a 12-inch screen with new graphics and functions.

The link to the Golf will continue in the powertrains. The Octavia and Octavia Estate are likely to feature updated petrol and diesel engines. In particular, the 1.0-litre TSI with 110 PS, the 1.5-litre TSI with 150 PS (both also available as mild hybrids) and the RS's 2.0-litre TSI could be confirmed. The latter could experience the same power boost in the Golf GTI, where the unit will be able to deliver 265 PS in future.

There will probably be no changes to the diesel versions. The range will continue to consist of the 2.0-litre TDI with 116 PS, 150 PS and 200 PS. Finally, it remains to be seen whether the Skoda will continue to be offered with the 131 PS CNG 1.5 G-TEC despite the slump in LPG sales. And what will happen to the PHEV drives is also not yet certain. But here, too, it can be assumed that the systems with the larger battery will be adopted from the Golf and that the maximum electric range will increase to up to 62 miles (100 kilometres).

In this new film, Skoda gives a small foretaste of the revised Octavia. The elongated radiator grille dominates the front and the Skoda lettering on the tailgate reflects the new brand identity.