After attending the presentation of Peugeot's E-Lion Days, the French firm gave us a review of the past year 2023 for the Stellantis Group brand, which it admitted was a great success.

To begin with, they talked about the new electric models they presented in 2023, the E-208, E-308, E-308 SW (which we had the opportunity to test a few months ago), E-2008 and E-3008. About these cars they also wanted to talk about the great autonomy they have, for example, with the E-3008 that can travel up to 700 kilometres (435 miles).

In terms of electric vehicle sales, Peugeot has managed to sell almost 100,000 units and has been the leader in the electric B sector with the E-208 and E-2008, thus exceeding the expectations planned for 2023. They were also the favourite brand in France for the fifth consecutive year.

Finally, with regard to 2023, they talked about the 'Peugeot As You Go' plan, a leasing scheme for electric models that 'facilitates' the entry of new customers to the brand, which already has 12,000 electric vehicle users.

But let's move on to 2024

Peugeot aims to become the brand with the most complete range of electric vehicles on the market with 9 100% electric models, thanks to the forthcoming arrival this year of the E-408 and the E-5008.

Speaking of technology, from February 2024, the French company will include the ChatGPT application on the entire Peugeot range, which can be installed remotely (available in: Spain, France, United Kingdom, Germany and Italy). This will enable you to communicate more with your vehicle and ask, for example, to go to a destination or ask questions to clarify any doubts.

But one of the most important points is the arrival of 'Peugeot Allure Care', where current customers and future buyers of an E-3008 will enjoy up to 8 years of warranty (or 160,000 km / 100,000 miles) on their new car, which will be renewed every two years (or 25,000 km / 16,000 miles), once it has been serviced at an official dealership. In addition, it will cover everything expected of an electric vehicle, such as the electric motor, charger, powertrain and the main electrical and mechanical components.

Peugeot has also promised a change in the brand's economy, moving from linear to circular to use fewer materials, increase the longevity of materials and ensure recycling at the end of their useful life. The aim is that, from 2030, all its vehicles will be made of 40% materials from green products. Already in 2023, the E-3008 has 23% of 'green' parts.

One of the big questions is what to do with the batteries at the end of their useful life or that of the vehicles. In this case, they have stated that batteries that are in good condition can be fitted in new vehicles, given a second life outside the vehicles or, if they are not, the materials can be reused to build a new battery. Speaking of which, Peugeot aims to be 'Net Zero' from 2038.

Finally, they have communicated their partnership with Born Free which works to protect species and wild places by engaging, educating and empowering local communities to coexist with animals, for example in Kenya as well as elsewhere in the world.