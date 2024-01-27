Length: 5,112 mm (5,137 mm Performante)

Width: 2,018 mm (2,026 mm Performante)

Height: 1,638 mm (1,618 mm Performante)

Wheelbase: 3,003 mm (3,006 mm Performante)

Boot capacity: min. 574 litres (4-seater), 616 litres (5-seater)

Launched in 2018, the Lamborghini Urus took the entire SUV segment to a new level. Until then, no highly motorised vehicle had managed to combine performance, exclusivity and spaciousness like the wild creature from Sant'Agata Bolognese.

Over time, the Urus became a status symbol for VIPs from all over the world and a real locomotive for Lamborghini sales, which exceeded the 10,000 unit mark for the first time in 2023. So let's try to understand some of the model's secrets. Especially in terms of practicality.

The dimensions

With a length of 5.11 metres (5.14 metres in the Performante version) and a width of over 2 metres, the Urus is quite generously proportioned. These massive proportions are well reflected by the body (and the alloy wheels up to 23 inches), which have muscular shapes that give an impression of great size at first glance. You can like it, but you don't have to.

Lamborghini Urus Performante

The height is 1.64 metres, with the Performante it drops to 1.62 metres. In both cases, however, the lines remain slim and extremely dynamic.

The ground clearance, which can be adjusted in various ways, deserves a special mention. With the help of the suspension, it can range from 158 millimetres in the sportier configurations to 248 millimetres in the more off-road configurations.

Spaciousness and boot space

Regardless of whether you opt for the 4-seater or the more classic 5-seater variant, the interior of the Lambo SUV remains very well equipped, both in terms of technology and materials. There are even numerous customisation options in terms of fabrics and colours, so that you can put together your own customised model.

Lamborghini Urus S – das Cockpit

What does change - albeit only slightly - is the boot space. The 4-seater Urus has a minimum boot capacity of 574 litres, while the 5-seater has 616 litres. However, folding down the rear seats increases the volume to 1,596 litres.

The drives

The Urus series can only be equipped with a single engine. In both versions. This is the 4.0-litre V8 engine with 666 PS and 850 Nm, which is coupled with an 8-speed automatic gearbox and all-wheel drive. However, the Performante comes with an even more active set-up, goes from 0 to 62 mph in 3.3 seconds (3.5 seconds for the S) and reaches a top speed of 190 mph (306 km/h) or 189.5 mph (305 km/h) for the S model.

Engine Power output Torque Fuel consumption Drive 4.0-Litre-V8-Twin-Turbo 666 PS 850 Nm Petrol All-wheel drive, automatic

Competitors with similar dimensions

If you are looking for an ultra-high-performance luxury SUV, the list of possible models is rather short. The Urus' direct competitor is certainly the Ferrari Purosangue, but also the British Aston Martin DBX (especially the 707 PS DBX707) and the Bentley Bentayga. Although the latter can be equipped with a 549 PS V8, Bentley clearly focuses more on comfort than pure performance.