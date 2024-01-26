Do you like the new Porsche 911 Dakar, but don't have €222,000 to spare, not to mention that its already sold out? Then there is now an alternative from Denmark: Kalmar Automotive has upgraded a 911 from the 996 series. Its name sounds a lot like Audi: RS-6.

Inspired by the original Kalmar RS - short for "Rally Special" - the RS-6 is based, as mentioned, on a Porsche 911 from the 996 generation. As prices for the 964 and 993 are still rising, the RS-6 offers a more affordable entry point for travelling, according to Kalmar.

Gallery: Kalmar Automotive Porsche 911 (2024)

16 Photos

The goal: cross-country capability whilst maintaining the same high level of practicality, usability and rewarding driving dynamics as its original air-cooled cousins. Following 12 months of testing, the RS-6 made its debut in January, where customers were encouraged to test it on snow, ice and the frozen lakes of Lapland in temperatures as low as -35°C.

Despite its impressive off-road capabilities, the 1,440 kilogram Kalmar RS-6 has been developed as a highly capable sports car that is equally at home on ice, crossing difficult mountain passes and arid deserts, or travelling at speed.

Each RS-6 conversion is customised and limited only by the imagination of each individual customer. The centrepiece is an original, characterful and proven water-cooled Porsche boxer engine from Mezger. The RS-6 can be based on the Carrera 2, Carrera 4 or Turbo versions of the 996 generation and is available as a left or right-hand drive and with a six-speed manual gearbox or Tiptronic transmission.

It starts with an output of at least 300 PS as standard, with a choice of tuning options available to take it well over 500 PS. A bespoke limited slip differential for extra traction is standard.

The Kalmar RS-6 features a unique, robust suspension including 'inverted' front shock absorbers for improved reliability and an 80 millimetre increase in ground clearance, resulting in an overall ground clearance of 210 millimetres - the same as an E2-generation Porsche Cayenne.

Kalmar Automotive's bespoke adjustable shock absorbers, customised spring kit, roll centre adjustment subframe kit, advanced top mounts, bushings, upgraded driveshafts and a strut brace - to better distribute loads to the front axle - work together to manage the higher pitch and yaw motions that occur. At each corner are lightweight, narrow 6x16-inch alloy wheels, paired with Michelin studded winter tyres in all-terrain or World Rally Championship style.

For those who want to go one step further, Kalmar offers an optional adaptive shock absorber upgrade, which continuously monitors and adjusts the valves depending on the surface and slope, electronically controlling body roll. Other options include hydraulic lift shock absorbers, which allow the ride height to be lowered by 50 millimetres for road use at the touch of a button, transforming the RS-6 from a powerful off-roader into a sports car in seconds.

For those who want to go on more extreme expeditions, a roof-mounted survival kit with jerry cans and spare wheel holder is included as standard, as well as a powerful LED auxiliary light bar. All aspects can be customised to suit individual tastes, as can the exterior design. A bespoke paint finish, designed in collaboration with the customer, is available and ensures that each RS-6 is unique.

The standard package includes a complete 5-8 millimetre thick underbody protection with additional shielding for the front-mounted water-cooled systems.

Inside, all non-essential elements such as trim and sound deadening material have been removed and replaced with targeted enhancements. A pair of comfortable Recaro sports or racing bucket seats, as found in previous RS conversions, and a rear roll cage provide additional safety.

Competition-specific equipment such as a full roll cage, fly-off handbrake and trip-master timing system are available as options, allowing owners to build an RS-6 to their exact requirements.

Thanks to the higher production volume of the 996, donor cars are readily available at a lower cost. Prices for the RS-6 range start at €45,000 (approx. £38,500) plus tax and donor car.