It is 'only' a restyling, but the new features of the Volkswagen Golf 2024 are many and significant. Among them, we take a closer look at the interior, which has been revised by the German manufacturer in numerous aspects.

From the on-board technology to the upholstery, here is a comprehensive look at the interior of the restyled Golf that will arrive in the coming weeks.

Completely updated infotainment

Starting with infotelematics, the restyling Golf relies on an updated version of the infotainment system. The fourth generation - called MIB4 - features a touch display available in two sizes, 10.4" and 12.9". The graphics and touch sliders have been redesigned and are now illuminated and more intuitive for climate and volume control, especially in low light conditions.

Volkswagen Golf restyling, gli interni

The operation of the system is based on two touch bars: the 'bottom bar' at the bottom and the 'top bar' at the top, with a customisable Home screen with shortcuts positioned in the middle. The Home screen provides quick access to apps related to different functions, whilst keeping the top bar and bottom bar visible for easy navigation.

Another new feature is the introduction of the IDA voice assistant, based on natural language and integrated with ChatGPT in the infotainment system, developed in collaboration with Cerence, an expert in voice assistant design.

Instrument panel and upholstery

The 10.2-inch Digital Cockpit is standard on the Golf, while the buttons on the multifunction steering wheel are no longer touch but physical to make them more intuitive to use.

La plancia della Volkswagen Golf GTI 2024

From here, the driver can select different basic graphic configurations through four displays: Classic, Progressive, Navigation and R-Line, with dedicated options for GTI, GTE and R. The GTI also offers carbon fibre upholstery for the cabin. Windscreen Head Up Display images can be projected onto the windscreen.

To facilitate manoeuvring, the Volkswagen is equipped with the Area View system, which offers a 360° view by combining images from four cameras. In addition, Park Assist Pro enables remote parking via smartphone, while Park Assist Plus with Memory function enables fully automatic parking by replaying a previously memorised manoeuvre and allowing the driver to remain on board.