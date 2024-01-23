With 37 million units produced in 50 years, the Golf and its eight generations since 1974 is one of the best-selling Volkswagen models in history. The manufacturer has now unveiled a facelift to keep it that way until the final switch to electric drive. What has changed? Not much at first glance. The saying, "If it ain't broken, don't fix it," is completely applicable here. Although, if you must, then only very subtly, please.

The design

So if you can't see any or only minor differences in the following comparison pictures, it's not because we've inserted the wrong photos into our slider tool, but because Volkswagen has been extremely restrained in the design adjustments to the facelift. Let's start with the front ...

So what has changed? The front LED headlights (now standard) look slightly different. So does the front bumper. An advanced version of the full LED system is also available on request, with an additional crossbar in the radiator grille and - for the first time on the front of a European Volkswagen - an illuminated logo.

Matrix IQ.LIGHT LED headlights are also possible (again in combination with the illuminated brand emblem), which have a high-performance LED high beam with almost twice the range of conventional high beams. And on to the rear ...

VW Golf (2024) VW Golf (2019)

The LED tail lights have also been modified. They are three-dimensional and can be customised in the vehicle settings via the infotainment system with three different night light designs. Regardless of whether you have ordered the five-door model or the estate version, the manufacturer is also offering new paint colours and new wheel designs from 16 to 19 inches.

Behind these changes is the MQB Evo platform, which the manufacturer has further developed with the facelift, similar to the new VW Tiguan and the VW Passat Variant.

The interior

The interior has been updated primarily through the introduction of a new infotainment system in which both the hardware and the software have changed. It is called MIB4 and is equipped with a touch display which is available in two 16:9 formats: 10.4 inches and 12.9 inches.

What has changed are the graphics and touch sliders, which are now illuminated and easier to use. Thank you VW for listening to the massive feedback from customers. Just like the steering wheel, which now has real buttons again throughout.

VW Golf eHybrid (2024) VW Golf GTI (2024)

Operation of the infotainment system is based on two touch bars: the "bottom bar" and the "top bar". Between them is a home screen with the option of customisation and shortcuts. Another new feature is the voice assistant, which is integrated into the infotainment system with ChatGPT and was developed in collaboration with Cerence.

The digital instrument cluster is 10.2 inches in size as standard and various basic graphic configurations can be called up. Four views are available: "Classic", "Progressive", "Navigation" and "R-Line" (in addition to the model-specific "GTI", "GTE" and "R" views). The head-up display remains an optional extra.

The engines

There is a choice of six petrol engines, two diesels, two mild hybrids and two plug-in hybrids. So unless you want to go fully electric, there should be something for every customer requirement.

Among the petrol engines, the 1.5-litre TSI is available with 115 or 150 PS and a 6-speed manual gearbox; the 2.0-litre TSI with 204 PS has a 7-speed DSG and 4Motion all-wheel drive as standard; the Golf GTI now has 265 PS and the 7-speed DSG sends the power exclusively to the front wheels.

The 2.0-litre TDI with 6-speed manual gearbox delivers 115 PS, while the 150 PS version is equipped with a 7-speed DSG. Both diesel models have front-wheel drive. All-wheel drive in combination with diesel has therefore been removed from the programme.

The mild hybrid with 48-volt technology is the 1.5-litre eTSI with 7-speed DSG and automatic cylinder management (ACTplus), which is available with 115 PS or 150 PS. The electrification is powered by a lithium-ion battery and a belt-driven starter generator and delivers an additional 20 PS and 25 Nm of torque, reducing the specified fuel consumption according to WLTP by 0.5 litres/100 km.

Want more electrification? Then there are also two plug-in hybrids. The so-called eHybrid drive is equipped with the 150 PS and 250 Nm 1.5-litre TSI evo2 petrol engine with variable turbo geometry (VTG), which is supported by a 115 PS electric motor that is integrated into the 6-speed DSG. The total output is 204 PS and the total torque is 350 Nm.

In the VW Golf GTE, the 177 PS 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine is coupled with the 115 PS electric motor, resulting in a total output of 272 PS and a total torque of 400 Nm.

The electric drive unit is powered by a new battery with a net capacity of 19.7 kWh - compared to 10.6 kWh in the previous version. The range in electric mode is therefore up to 100 km (62 miles) according to the WLTP cycle. Charging at the AC socket is now possible with up to 11 kW (instead of just 3.6 kW previously) and at the DC fast charger with up to 50 kW.

The prices

The prices for the new VW Golf (whether as a five-door or estate), which is available in the "Life", "Style" and "R-Line" equipment lines, have not yet been finalised. In addition to the "standard" models, the model series will also be available as a GTE, GTI, GTI Clubsport or R.

It is also not yet known when the first information on the latter two models will be available. And whether there will also be a higher Alltrack model based on the estate is also still up in the air.

