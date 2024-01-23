It was once the first joint product from Opel-Vauxhall and the PSA Group: the Crossland X was launched in 2017 as the successor to the Meriva. A facelift was carried out in 2020, the X was dropped and Opel-Vauxhall now belongs to the Stellantis Group, which emerged from PSA. The successor to the Crossland will now arrive in 2024 and with a surprising name from the company's history.

Because the new model will be called Frontera. You heard right: Frontera, like the Opel-Vauxhall off-roader built between 1991 and 2004. This comes as a surprise, as we had also fancied a Meriva comeback. However, the choice is probably no coincidence as the future Frontera will be an angular compact SUV, which will probably share a lot of technology with the new Citroën C3 Aircross. This is hardly surprising, as the Crossland already shared its technical basis with the first Peugeot 2008 and the current C3 Aircross.

Gallery: Next-generation Opel/Vauxhall Crossland Spy Photos

19 Photos

So far, there is only one rather dark picture of the car, which shows the angular contours, as part of the announcement of the new old name. Above, you can see prototype images of the vehicle. Apparently, the 2024 Frontera will be longer than the Crossland. Fun fact: the three-door Frontera from 1991 (market launch in February 1992) was 4.21 metres long. Something to remember...

And what does Opel-Vauxhall itself have to say? Not too much yet: "The new Frontera will offer a lot of fun and be equipped with clever functions. The somewhat more robust interpretation of Opel's bold and clear design philosophy fits in with this. At the same time, it will be the first production vehicle from Opel to proudly bear the new Opel Blitz brand logo. The new Frontera will also be available in battery-electric from launch."

"The Frontera name fits perfectly with our all-new exciting SUV. The new model will have a confident character and be positioned at the centre of the market." Florian Huettl - Opel CEO

The official press release continues: "The new Opel Frontera will be characterised by its spaciousness and variability, making it the perfect companion for customers with an active lifestyle as well as for families. With its attractive price, the newcomer will continue Opel's long tradition of making individual mobility affordable for a broad range of buyers.

The launch of the battery-electric versions of the new Frontera and the new Grandland this year represents another important step for Opel on its way to becoming a fully electric brand. Opel will then offer at least one battery-electric variant in every model series."

Opel-Vauxhall will release the first images and more detailed information on the new Opel Frontera in the coming weeks. Until then, you can enjoy historical photos of the old Frontera in our picture gallery below.