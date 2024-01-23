Presented in 2021 as a concept, the production Opel-Vauxhall Manta, the company's new flagship, should be one of the main models for 2025. However, this will not be the case, at least according to rumours gathered and published by L'Automobile Magazine. According to the French publication, the project has been put on hold by Opel management.

There is still no official confirmation or denial from the company and - we repeat - since these are rumours, everything has to be taken with a grain of salt.

Too weird

Again according to L'Automobile Magazine, behind the decision to halt production of the Opel-Vauxhall Manta there would be second thoughts about its positioning and styling, deemed by the company to be too far removed from its DNA.

The future flagship would have a raised body and almost coupé-like lines, with a sloping roof and an estate shape at the rear - a sort of Citroën C5-X in Opel-Vauxhall sauce. An absolute novelty in every respect, far removed from a range that for years now has offered more classic and general models.

Opel Manta 2025, our rendering

The repercussions

If the Opel-Vauxhall Manta's end proves to be a reality, we don't know whether there will be a replacement - perhaps a larger SUV than the Grandland, expected with the new generation in 2024 - or whether the company's line-up will have the compact SUV as its flagship.

What is certain is that there would be repercussions for the Melfi factory, which is the plant chosen to assemble the Manta alongside its DS counterpart (the new DS 9) and the Lancia Gamma due to debut during 2026. All will use the STLA Medium platform from Stellantis, designed to serve both electric cars and models with combustion engines.