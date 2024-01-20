Length: 2,510 mm

2,510 mm Width: 1,500 mm

1,500 mm Height: 1,470 mm

Wheelbase: n/a

Boot capacity: 230 litres

Electric drives have enabled many manufacturers to downsize their cars - many times over. No combustion engine, no gearbox, simpler mechanical parts. The result: more and more city runabouts are coming onto the market. Like the Microlino, the locally emission-free heir to the Isetta.

Like its predecessor in spirit, it has a cute, round shape, a single door at the front, but unlike the BMW, it does without combustion engines and relies exclusively on a battery drive.

The dimensions

The name says it all: the Microlino is really small. It is 2.51 metres long (less than the Smart Fortwo, which is 2.69 metres long), 1.5 metres wide and 1.47 metres high. Perfect dimensions for the city, where the Microlino moves with unrivalled agility.

Microlino, the front

Spaciousness and luggage compartment

The Microlino is certainly not a car for people who need to transport a lot of things or people. It has two simple seats that are accessible through a door - which is hinged on the driver's side - at the front. This can be a disadvantage, and not a small one, if you're parked in a row, for example. Once you're inside, you appreciate the good amount of space, even if you're a particularly tall passenger.

Microlino, the door

Despite its extremely compact dimensions, the Microlino offers 230 litres of boot space - better than the Fiat 500, for example, which can only hold 185 litres with the rear seat backrests folded down. Good enough to accommodate small trolleys, shopping bags or other items. Certainly you can't move house or transport particularly bulky parcels, but it is more than sufficient for normal everyday use.

Microlino, the interior

All this is made possible by the electric character of the Microlino, which is available with three different drive types, all with a 17 PS (12.5 kW) rear engine. It starts with the basic version with a 5.5 kWh battery and 58 miles (93 km) of range, whilst the mid-level version is equipped with a 10.5 kWh battery for 110 miles (177 km) on a single charge. The top-of-the-range version promises a range of up to 142 miles (228 km) thanks to a 15 kWh battery. Incidentally, the top speed is 56 mph (90 km/h).

The pricing is quite ambitious. So you need a lot of money for comparatively little car. In the UK, deliveries just begun and it starts at €17,990 (approx. £15,500) for the Urban Series. The Dolce retro version then costs €19,990 (£17,150), and the sporty Competizione is €21,990 (£18,900). The Urban is available with the standard range 5.5 kWh battery, whilst the Dolce is available with the standard and medium-sized battery. The Competizione is available with the medium-range and long-range 14 kWh battery.

Battery Range Motor 5.5 kWh 93 km Rear, 12.5 kW 10.5 kWh 177 km Rear, 12.5 kW 14 kWh 228 km Rear, 12.5 kW

Competitors with similar dimensions

As mentioned at the beginning, electromobility has enabled the miniaturisation of vehicles and revitalised the light four-wheel vehicle segment, which is perfect for urban mobility. The Microlino has numerous competitors, all characterised by ultra-small dimensions and a range that, while not "monstrous", is perfect for urban traffic.