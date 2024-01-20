  • Length: 2,510 mm
  • Width: 1,500 mm
  • Height: 1,470 mm
  • Wheelbase: n/a
  • Boot capacity: 230 litres

Electric drives have enabled many manufacturers to downsize their cars - many times over. No combustion engine, no gearbox, simpler mechanical parts. The result: more and more city runabouts are coming onto the market. Like the Microlino, the locally emission-free heir to the Isetta.

Like its predecessor in spirit, it has a cute, round shape, a single door at the front, but unlike the BMW, it does without combustion engines and relies exclusively on a battery drive.

The dimensions

The name says it all: the Microlino is really small. It is 2.51 metres long (less than the Smart Fortwo, which is 2.69 metres long), 1.5 metres wide and 1.47 metres high. Perfect dimensions for the city, where the Microlino moves with unrivalled agility.

Microlino Urban

Microlino, the front

Spaciousness and luggage compartment

The Microlino is certainly not a car for people who need to transport a lot of things or people. It has two simple seats that are accessible through a door - which is hinged on the driver's side - at the front. This can be a disadvantage, and not a small one, if you're parked in a row, for example. Once you're inside, you appreciate the good amount of space, even if you're a particularly tall passenger.

Microlino, la prova sulle strade di Lipari

Microlino, the door

Despite its extremely compact dimensions, the Microlino offers 230 litres of boot space - better than the Fiat 500, for example, which can only hold 185 litres with the rear seat backrests folded down. Good enough to accommodate small trolleys, shopping bags or other items. Certainly you can't move house or transport particularly bulky parcels, but it is more than sufficient for normal everyday use.

Live photos of Microlino 2.0 from IAA 2021

Microlino, the interior

All this is made possible by the electric character of the Microlino, which is available with three different drive types, all with a 17 PS (12.5 kW) rear engine. It starts with the basic version with a 5.5 kWh battery and 58 miles (93 km) of range, whilst the mid-level version is equipped with a 10.5 kWh battery for 110 miles (177 km) on a single charge. The top-of-the-range version promises a range of up to 142 miles (228 km) thanks to a 15 kWh battery. Incidentally, the top speed is 56 mph (90 km/h).

The pricing is quite ambitious. So you need a lot of money for comparatively little car. In the UK, deliveries just begun and it starts at €17,990 (approx. £15,500) for the Urban Series. The Dolce retro version then costs €19,990 (£17,150), and the sporty Competizione is €21,990 (£18,900). The Urban is available with the standard range 5.5 kWh battery, whilst the Dolce is available with the standard and medium-sized battery. The Competizione is available with the medium-range and long-range 14 kWh battery.

Battery Range Motor
5.5 kWh 93 km Rear, 12.5 kW
10.5 kWh 177 km Rear, 12.5 kW
14 kWh 228 km

Rear, 12.5 kW

Competitors with similar dimensions

As mentioned at the beginning, electromobility has enabled the miniaturisation of vehicles and revitalised the light four-wheel vehicle segment, which is perfect for urban mobility. The Microlino has numerous competitors, all characterised by ultra-small dimensions and a range that, while not "monstrous", is perfect for urban traffic.

Model Length Boot capacity
Microlino 2.51 metres 230 litres
Citroën Ami 2.41 metres 63 - 150 litres
Estrima Birò 1.74 metres 122 litres (Standard)
301 litres (Big)
Fiat Topolino 2.53 metres 63 - 150 litres
Opel Rocks-e 2.41 metres 63 - 150 litres
Tazzari Zero 2.88 metres 180 litres
XEV YoYo 2.53 metres 180 litres
ZD D2s 2.81 metres 300 litres

More Like This:

ineos grenadier 2024 dimensions boot space Ineos Grenadier (2024): Dimensions and boot space of the iconic off-roader
honda crv 2023 dimensions boot space Honda CR-V (2023): Dimensions and boot space of the Japanese hybrid SUV
2024 mercedes gla dimensions boot space Mercedes-Benz GLA: Dimensions and boot space of the German C-SUV
nissan juke dimensions boot space Nissan Juke: Dimensions and boot space of the Japanese SUV