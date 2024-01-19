The Volkswagen Golf 2024 has not yet been officially unveiled, but we already know a lot about it, including the imminent debut date of 24 January.

At the CES in Las Vegas recently, a camouflaged Golf GTI was quite a sensation, even though no major aesthetic changes are expected, certainly. Now, we can get a glimpse of the standard Golf through a sketch shown by Andreas Mindt, head of Volkswagen Design, on Instagram.

The new details

If you look at these sketches, you can see a redesigned bumper on the 2024 Golf, with horizontal slats set inside a slightly larger 'mouth' than on the current model. Then there are the LED headlamps, which change their appearance somewhat.

Boceto Volkswagen Golf 2024

Other changes are visible at the rear, with redesigned headlight graphics and a slightly different bumper. Of course, expect new sets of alloy wheels and more exterior colour options.

The interior of the 2024 Golf

In the updated Golf interior there will be a completely revised infotainment system with a 10-inch monitor for entry-level versions and a 13-inch monitor for the more exclusive versions. Driven by the MIB 4 software found in all the latest Golf models, the interface is completely new with a number of new functions and promises smoother navigation.

Among other things one of the main new features of the revamped Golf is the integration of ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence chatbot capable of answering all kinds of questions and requests in a natural and precise way.

Interior Volkswagen Golf 2024

Beneath the new central monitor are the touch-sensitive controls for the climate control and volume control, finally equipped with backlighting for better operation even in the dark.

The digital instrumentation retains its original position, with a 10-inch display that is fully configurable. But to find out all the details of the Golf 2024, we'll keep you up to date on 24 January!