Citroën is set to expand its range of electric vehicles with the new C3 Aircross. The second generation of the compact crossover could be offered exclusively with battery drive. However, the architecture, engines and design are strongly inspired by the new C3 (or e-C3), which is why conventional combustion engines cannot be ruled out.

The new model is expected to be launched in late 2024 or early 2025 and, with a list price of around €25,000 to €30,000 (approx. £22,000 to £25,800), will be one of the most affordable electric cars in its segment. In addition, the new C3 Aircross will probably also serve as the basis for the new edition of the Opel/Vauxhall Crossland.

Close connection to the C3

There are no official photos of the C3 Aircross yet, but we have tried to visualise its appearance in our exclusive rendering. We believe that the design of the future Aircross, like the current generation, will be related to that of the C3.

However, given the crossover-like evolution of the French vehicle, the Aircross could further differentiate itself with higher ground clearance and a longer length. In particular, the Citroën could be extended to 4.30 metres, which would also improve spaciousness and load capacity.

At the same time, the model will have a slightly modified and more bulky front end, while retaining the C-shaped LED headlights. We also expect wider wheel arches to accommodate more generously sized wheels.

Citroën C3 Aircross (2024) als Rendering von Motor1.com

Interior and engines

The interior is expected to be very similar to that of the C3, with a new digital instrument cluster and a central 10.25-inch infotainment monitor. The Aircross will also feature Advanced Comfort seats, upholstered in a special polyurethane foam to ensure the right balance between softness and support. Another new feature is the centre tunnel, which contains a small gear selector lever.

In terms of engines, the C3 Aircross will be equipped with a 113 PS front engine and a 44 kWh lithium iron phosphate battery pack. A range of 199 miles (320 km) is specified for this drive in the C3, with charging from 20 to 80 per cent in less than 30 minutes thanks to the maximum accepted output of 100 kW DC. The top speed is 84 mph (135 kph) and acceleration from 0 to 62 mph takes around 11 seconds.

Neuer Citroën C3 – der Innenraum

However, the 54 kWh battery and the 156 PS electric motor, which are already used in other Stellantis electric cars and enable a range of around 249 mi (400 km), cannot be ruled out. It is also possible that the Citroën range will be expanded in the future to include versions with a larger battery or even mild hybrid petrol engines.