Today, the DS range comprises four models: the DS 3 and DS 7 SUVs (the former with a 100% electric motor), and the DS 4 and DS 9 hybrid saloons. But we can now expect changes over the next few years, following a surprising statement by Roland Lescure, Minister Delegate for Industry, on France Inter last week.

Referring to the production of electric vehicles on French soil, which reached 200,000 units in 2023, Roland Lescure mentioned the future zero-emission models to come out of French factories, including the R5 and the E-3008, but also a new DS model...

"In 2027, because of the projects that are already in the pipeline - the Renault 5, the 3008, the DS Crossover - we're going to have a million vehicles assembled in France, produced in France."

This is quite simply the first time that this DS model has been mentioned. According to L'Argus, the exclusively electric crossover will take the place of the DS 3 in 2026, with a lengthening of the vehicle in addition to the body change. According to our information, it will be a large SUV based on Stellantis' STLA Medium platform, which can accommodate batteries ranging from 87 to 104 kWh. It could also be related to the future Peugeot 5008.

What will DS be offering in 2024 and 2025?

Now that DS has announced that it will only produce 100% electric models, the company's next releases will be exclusively battery-powered models. The new DS 4 E-Tense, currently available with diesel, petrol and plug-in hybrid engines, will be launched this year.

According to L'Argus, two models will follow: the DS 8 (derived from the Aero Sport Lounge concept car of 2020) at the end of 2024 and the second generation DS 7 by the end of next year. DS has promised a 98 kWh battery and a WLTP range in excess of 700 km (435 miles) for the future DS 8.