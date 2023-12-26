Tesla's new products are not usually very numerous, even though the Californian company is the talk of the town all year round. But for 2024, the list of new electric cars is nevertheless interesting.

Now that plans for the new Roadster (which was originally scheduled for 2023) have been put on hold for the time being, we are expecting three confirmed and partly already unveiled new products: the facelift of the Model Y, the performance version of the new Model 3 and finally the Cybertruck. In addition, there could be further news about the €25,000 (£20,000) entry-level vehicle called Model 2, which will not be seen until 2025 at the earliest.

Here are Tesla's news for 2024:

Tesla Model 3 Performance

The facelift of the mid-range Tesla Model 3 saloon was launched in mid-2023 and, thanks to some refinements, has also brought interesting innovations in terms of range. However, the range is still incomplete, as the top-of-the-range "Performance" version, which is due to be released in the new year, is still missing.

Tesla Model 3 (2023)

According to semi-official reports, the Performance version of the Tesla Model 3 will be available in some markets in the first half of 2024, but no details have yet emerged. Earlier rumours speak of specially designed seats, but it cannot be ruled out that there will also be changes to the drive system.

Name Tesla Model 3 Performance Body 4-door saloon Engines Electric Release date 1st quarter 2024 prices TBA

Tesla Model Y

Given the shared platform and updated Model 3, the next model on the waiting list for a facelift is the Model Y, which will see very similar developments in 2024. The new Tesla Model Y (codenamed Project Juniper) will have slimmer headlights and a new light signature with LED matrix lights, an aerodynamic bumper and C-shaped rear lights integrated into the new tailgate.

Tesla Model Y (2024) as rendering from Motor1.com

In the interior, the central 15-inch monitor remains, the revised infotainment is still compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, but also has new controls for the transmission and an 8-inch monitor in the rear for climate, ventilation and entertainment. The vehicle will be available with rear-wheel or all-wheel drive, with an output of 231 bhp and 340 bhp, but with a higher range, 283 miles (455 kilometres) for the Single Motor, 331 mile (533 km) for the Long Range and 319 mile (514 km) for the Performance.

Name Tesla Model Y Body SUV Motors Electric Release date 2nd half of 2024 Prices TBA

Tesla Cybertruck

The much-discussed Tesla Cybertruck has finally gone into production and the first deliveries have already begun in the United States. In the course of 2024, however, the first units will hit the road in all markets where pre-ordering was possible. Germany is not one of them. Europe in general is looking down the tube.

Tesla Cybertruck (2023)

The AWD and Cyberbeast versions will be the first to come onto the market, the latter with three motors and 845 bhp, while the former has 600 bhp, active suspension and all-wheel steering. The base model with rear-wheel drive will also be launched in 2024. As far as prices are concerned, they range from $60,990 to $99,990 in the USA.