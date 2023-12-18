Porsche's approach to electrification has been underway for some years now, and convincingly so, with the Taycan sports saloon. Now, the Stuttgart-based company is preparing for the second phase, in which it will electrify some classic models in key segments more decisively.

Proof of this are the two major releases for 2024, the 100 per cent electric Porsche Boxster and Macan, but there will also be no shortage of 'classic' models, such as the 911 S/T that will start delivery in the new year and the new Panamera. In addition, there could be further updates for the 911, although nothing has been confirmed at this stage.

What's new from Porsche for 2024:

Porsche 911 S/T

Let's start with the evergreen model from Stuttgart, the legendary 911, which for now is still weathering the electrification race well and continues to spoil customers and enthusiasts with special versions with a retro flavour. The latest is called the S/T and is one of the innovations with which Porsche is celebrating the 60th anniversary of its icon. It can already be ordered at a price of £231,600 and will be available from spring.

Porsche 911 S/T 2024

The Porsche 911 S/T is the lightest 911/992 of all: it weighs 32 kg less than the GT3 Touring and uses its 518 bhp engine. The secret lies in the plastic and carbon parts used for the bonnet, doors and roof. It is also fitted with 20-inch front and 21-inch rear magnesium alloy wheels.

Name Porsche 911 S/T Body Coupé Engine Petrol Arrival date First quarter 2024 Price From £231,600

Porsche Panamera 2024

The third generation of Porsche's large sports saloon brings major innovations and some sacrifices: it will no longer be available in the Sport Turismo 'shooting brake' variant, but on the other hand continues to evolve its dynamics, especially in the chassis and height-adjustable suspension. The long-wheelbase Executive variant remains, measuring 5.20 metres, 15 cm longer than the standard version.

Porsche Panamera 2024

In terms of engines, the new Porsche Panamera currently offers a V6, with rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive, and a V8 for the even more advanced Turbo-E Hybrid version with 671 bhp and two drive axles. It is available to order now with a price starting at more than £79,500 and with extensive personalisation options; it will arrive in March 2024 in the UK.

Porsche Panamera Bodystyle Five-door saloon Engine Petrol and plug-in hybrid Arrival date March 2024 Price From £79,500

Porsche Macan 2024

Postponed for a year due to a more complex development than expected, the new Porsche Macan has finally been unveiled confirming the full leap to electric. Developed on the new PPE platform shared with Audi, and seen and tested for the first time, it features a 100 kWh battery pack rechargeable up to 270 kW and engines with a total output of 603 bhp for a range of 311 miles (500 km).

Porsche Macan 2024

It also features a sophisticated chassis, advanced Torque Vectoring and rear-wheel steering, as well as an interior with a new infotainment system offering up to three screens. The digital instrumentation features a 12.6-inch curved display in the driver's field of vision. It will arrive mid-year.

Name Porsche Macan Bodystyle SUV Engine Electric Arrival date Mid-2024 Price N.D.

Porsche Boxster 2024

The next-generation Porsche Boxster convertible, and presumably its Cayman coupe variant, is one of the most talked-about but least known new electrics. Now, with details of the Macan finally revealed, we can speculate a little more.

Porsche Boxster electric, spy shots

It probably won't have the same 100 kWh battery, which would be quite bulky and heavy, but there is still talk of maximum power outputs in excess of 600 bhp and others of 300/400 bhp, and there is still some doubt about the number of engines and possible all-wheel drive. In any case, rumour has it that it will not arrive until the end of 2024.