Just a few weeks ago, Our colleagues at Motor1.com Spain presented the prices and equipment for the MG HS 2024. With this restyling, the Chinese SUV has become more attractive, but maintains its main asset: a very interesting price-product ratio.

The compact SUV is available in petrol and plug-in hybrid versions, making it a tough rival to the Ford Kuga, Hyundai Tucson, Kia Sportage, Peugeot 3008 and Volkswagen Tiguan.

Although this update is very recent, the brand is not sitting on its hands and is already preparing a new generation. Yes, don't let your eyes deceive you, the manufacturer will soon launch the new MG HS 2025.

Gallery: MG EHS 2025

6 Photos

The new MG HS 2024/2025

And although there are hardly any details, from Motor1.com we can already give you a preview of some images of the long-awaited model. As you can see, the new MG HS 2025 has a lot in common with the Roewe RX5 and Roewe eRX5 already on the Chinese market. However, in switching to the MG brand, some aesthetic changes have been made.

At the front, the new MG eHS 2025 also sports Roewe's slanted headlamps and bonnet design, but gets a specific grille and bumper. In profile, the sculpted lines, pronounced shoulders and muscular wheel arches are retained. The 'C' pillar detailing is also present, although it receives specific wheels and traditional door handles (as opposed to the RX5's folding ones).

At the rear, the new MG eHS 2025 is almost identical in design to the Roewe RX5 (4.65 metres long). Note the lights connected by a luminous strip, the prominent spoiler and a diffuser in the lower area.

So far, no mechanical details of the new MG HS and MG eHS 2025 have been released. Looking at the Roewe RX5, it is available with a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine rated at 185 bhp and 300 Nm; it is linked to a seven-speed DCT dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

There is also a plug-in hybrid version (called the eRX5), which adds a 180 kW electric motor and 12.3 kWh battery. It achieves a combined maximum torque of 570 Nm, accelerates from 0-62 mph in 6.9 seconds and has a range of 31 miles (50 km) in 100% electric mode (WLTC cycle).

In terms of equipment, the Roewe can include 360° camera, i-ACC intelligent cruise control, dual 4K HD dual screen (up to 27 inches), Bluetooth, real-time navigation and OTA updates, smart tailgate, iMAX panoramic roof and Wi-Fi.