There's a new Lamborghini for the Italian police. In Rome's Piazza del Viminale, the Sant'Agata Bolognese-based brand handed over a new Urus to the police, which will enter service in 2024.

This SUV is the sixth car from the brand to be delivered to the police force and celebrates a 20-year partnership. The event was attended by the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni; the Minister of the Interior, Matteo Piantedosi; the Chief of Police, Vittorio Pisani, and the President and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, Stephan Winkelmann.

Up to 306 km/h

The all-wheel-drive example is a Performante version with the non-electric 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine producing 667 bhp and 850 Nm of torque. The eight-cylinder block propels the Lamborghini from 0-100 km/h in 3.3 seconds and enables a top speed of 190 mph (306 km/h) to be reached.

The high power output is matched by the versatility of the SUV bodywork, as the Urus can seat up to five people, as well as boasting a boot capacity of at least 616 litres.

And speaking of aesthetics, the car has been customised by Centro Stile Lamborghini, whose designers (led by Mitja Borkert) have combined the classic Polizia di Stato Blue colour with white, applying police logos in reflective film on the doors.

On the roof, a light bar with 360° blue LED lights has been installed, combined with a two-tone electric siren. In this way, the Lamborghini proves to be a useful ace up the police's sleeve for urgent missions such as organ transport, one of the tasks also assigned to the Huracán up to now.

Finally, as is customary for police cars, the interior is equipped with a number of items that are indispensable for the public safety service, such as an armoured weapons box, a special compartment in the boot for storing police equipment, a defibrillator for first-aid operations and, above all, a portable refrigerator for transporting organs.

During the handover ceremony, Stephan Winkelmann, President and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, commented:

"It is a great pleasure for us to renew our 20-year partnership with the police. Knowing that our models are used for public utility functions and, above all, for operations that are decisive in saving human lives, can only make me and the entire company proud." "These initiatives, which we carry out with great satisfaction, represent a further demonstration of our bond with our country".

The new fleet of police cars

The fleet of police cars has recently undergone a major overhaul. Among the models, we told you about the Alfa Romeo Tonale equipped with the 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine with 158 bhp and light hybridisation, which will be used by the General Offices of Prevention and Public Rescue of all the Police Headquarters and sent to the main police stations during these weeks.

Slightly more exclusive, however, is the Tesla Model X, which will patrol the motorway stretch from Padua to Venice from 2024. Capable of reaching 163 mph (262 km/h) and accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.9 seconds, it is the first ever electric SUV for the Italian police.