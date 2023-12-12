Renault Captur is one of the most complete SUVs in its category. It stands out for the practicality of its cabin (with sliding rear bench seats) and its boot capacity: up to 536 litres.

In addition, the French SUV has a remarkable on-road performance and a range of mechanical options, including light hybrid engines, E-TECH Full Hybrid and plug-in hybrids. It is therefore a valuable alternative to the Hyundai Kona, Opel/Vauxhall Mokka, Peugeot 2008, SEAT Arona, Skoda Kamiq, Toyota C-HR or Volkswagen T-Roc.

To boost its appeal to consumers, the Renault Captur will soon undergo a restyling, and Motor1.com can already give you a sneak preview of its details, with a brand image similar to the latest products from the French carmaker.

Gallery: Renault Captur 2024

10 Photos

In this case, the changes are more striking than on the Renault Clio. The new Renault Captur restyling, of which we have obtained some images from the patent register, modifies the bonnet, headlights, grille and bumper.

Add to that the striking daytime running lights and the look is now remarkably close to the range's big brothers, such as the Renault Rafale coupé SUV and the Renault Scenic electric crossover.

In profile, the Renault Captur 2024 retains its general lines, but introduces a range of alloy wheels. Of course, there are also longitudinal roof rails and a 'shark fin' antenna, while the rear end has been given a facelift in the interior of the lights and the lower area of the diffuser.

As for the interior, no further details are known, but these photos hint at a large central screen - larger than the current model? In addition, the technological content will be at a high level, with multiple safety assistants (ADAS).

Lastly, the Renault Captur 2024's mechanical range could include some interesting new features throughout its commercial life. We would not be surprised to see the urban SUV replace the 1.3-litre TCe Mild Hybrid 12V engine (four-cylinder) with the three-cylinder 1.2-litre Mild Hybrid Advanced 48V (Eco label). The latter is already found in the European range of the Renault Austral and in the new Dacia Duster 2024.