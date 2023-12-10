The sporty brand Cupra has already carved out a niche for itself in the market and continues to expand its range with an eye on the electric transition. The two 'minor' new products for 2024, so to speak, are the restyling of the Formentor, its successful coupe-style SUV, and the Born, its first 100% electric car.

The rest of the firsts are 'major', as they are absolute premieres. We are talking about the battery-powered Tavascan and the Terramar, a compact SUV that will be the last Cupra with combustion engines.

2024 Cupra news:

Cupra Born restyling

The Cupra Born is actually the sporty 'alter ego' of the Volkswagen ID.3 and has only been on the market for two years, but an update with new aesthetic and technical features is already awaiting it.

Cupra Born, first spy photos of the restyling

The restyling should bring new LED headlights and perhaps some tweaks to the range, but above all it should expand the family with a twin-engine version of about 300 bhp, equivalent to the ID.3 GTX.

Name Cupra Born Body Compact Engines Electric Arrival date First half of 2024 (launch) Pricing N.D.

Cupra Formentor restyling

Seat' s first fully independent model has been a complete success and is currently the brand's main sales pillar. However, the Formentor is due for its first restyling in the first half of 2024, with the aim of continuing to set trends.

Cupra Formentor restyling spy photo

The front end will be completely changed and new headlights will also be integrated. Of course, the interior will be updated accordingly, while there should be no revolutions on the mechanical side, except for a possible update of the plug-in hybrid versions, which could receive a higher-capacity battery. Some petrol engines could also get light hybridisation.

Name Cupra Formentor Body SUV coupé Engines Petrol, diesel, light hybrid and PHEV (to be confirmed) Arrival date First half of 2024 Pricing N.D.

Cupra Tavascan

The Tavascan will be Cupra's third 'original' model after the Formentor and the Born, as well as the brand's second electric car. A sort of Volkswagen ID.5, but with a more passionate design and, perhaps, better dynamism.

Cupra Tavascan

In its final version, which does not stray far from the styling of the 2019 concept car, it will have two options, one with a single 280 bhp rear engine, and the other with a dual-motor system, all-wheel drive and 335 bhp of power. The 77 kWh battery provides a range of between 323 and 342 miles (520 and 550 km) and can be recharged by direct current at a maximum output of 135 kW.

Name Cupra Tavascan Body SUV coupé Engines Electric Arrival date Mid-2024 Pricing N.D.

Cupra Terramar

The new compact SUV, which will act as a family alternative to the Formentor, will be around 4.5 metres long and, as explained above, will be the last Cupra with internal combustion engines.

Cupra Terramar, render by Motor1.com

The range will offer mainly light hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains, most likely the same as the Formentor. The PHEVs could claim an electric range of at least 62 miles (100 km).